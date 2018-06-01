DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

ASI, PFSA official held for bribe in Sana Cheema case

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated June 01, 2018

Email


GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested on Thursday a police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and a Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) official for getting Rs600,000 bribe to change the forensic report of the Sana Cheema case.

The Pakistani-Italian woman was allegedly strangled for honor last month in Kunjah, Gujrat district.

The case gained the government's attention after reports that she was killed by the family surfaced in an Italian daily. Subsequently, her body was exhumed and samples were taken for forensic examination.

Muhammad Naveed, of Gujrat, approached police when the case of Sana Cheema opened. Kunjah ASI Maqsood Ahmad promised him of changing the forensic report in favour of the accused. The ASI took him to PFSA official Mohsin in Kamoki. They both demanded Rs1 million to change the report and the deal was done at Rs600,000.

A few weeks later, the PFSA report was released which did not favour Naveed.

On Naveed’s complaint, police grilled ASI Maqsood and Mohsin and found them guilty of getting bribe. The case was sent to the ACE, which arrested Maqsood and Mohsin and got a three-day remand.

ACE Director Farid Ahmad told reporters that it was a conspiracy to hide the assassination.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2018

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Learning to learn

Learning to learn

The importance of developing the habit of thinking independently can’t be overemphasised.
Crazy times

Crazy times

Asha’ar Rehman
The Nasir Khosa episode betrays in PTI a panic that an outfit claiming it was all set to win could hardly be proud of.

Editorial

Updated June 01, 2018

On-time polls?

It would not be an exaggeration to claim that the very future of democracy in the country is dependent on this.
Updated June 01, 2018

‘Irrefutable evidence’

What has been an open secret for years has finally been acknowledged in more legal terms by NAB.
Updated June 01, 2018

Child marriage in KP

There is also an overwhelming need to address the underlying factors driving this harmful practice.
Updated May 31, 2018

Pak-India peace

The decision to restore a ceasefire across the Line of Control and Working Boundary is significant.
May 31, 2018

Hunger in Afghanistan

A DROUGHT is threatening to worsen the already poor living conditions of some 15m Afghans who rely on farming,...
May 31, 2018

Big Tobacco’s win

A RECENT report says that the government watered down a proposal to prominently mark cigarette packs with health...