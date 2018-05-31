DAWN.COM

Malik Riaz's alleged frontman arrested by Anti Corruption Circle in Rawalpindi

Inamullah Khattak | Imtiaz Ali | Tahir NaseerMay 31, 2018

The Anti Corruption Circle (ACC) department in Rawalpindi on Thursday arrested three men allegedly involved in land grabbing, one of whom is said to be a "frontman" for property tycoon Malik Riaz, DawnNewsTV reported .

Fazal Inam alias Saeen Inam was arrested after the authorities found that 732 kanals of land near Islamabad's Rawat area, worth millions of rupees, had been transferred to his name without any revenue record. The officials also arrested Inam's accomplice Fazal Arshad and the revenue official Illyas who allegedly transferred the land to Inam.

According to high-ranking officials in the ACC, a tehsildar Sohail Maqbool and girdawar Qazi Sajid, who are yet to be arrested, have also been nominated in the case.

The arrested suspects are being held at Civil Lines police station and will be produced before a magistrate on Friday where the ACC will seek their physical remand.

NAB officials arrest two in land scam

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi chapter arrested Abu Bakar Dawood and Abdul Aziz Dawood in a land scam case after the Sindh High Court rejected their bail plea earlier today.

The two are accused of illegally converting 70 acres of industrial land to commercial/residential land in Korangi area.

The conversion was approved in 2011 allegedly by former secretary of Sindh's land utilisation department Ghulam Mustafa Phul, who is also nominated in the case. His bail plea was rejected by the court as well, however, he escaped from court premises.

Abu Bakar and Abdul Aziz will be produced before an accountability court tomorrow, where NAB authorities will seek their judicial remand.

