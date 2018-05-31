President signs KP-Fata merger bill into law

The final step in the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was completed on Thursday, as President Mamnoon Hussain signed the 25th Constitutional Amendment Bill into law.

The bill, approved by parliament as well as the KP Assembly, was signed by the president at a special ceremony also attended by KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, head of Fata Reforms Committee Sartaj Aziz and National Security Adviser Nasir Janjua.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had forwarded the bill to the president on Tuesday.

The Senate of Pakistan had received the bill from the Ministry of Law and Justice after its passage from the KP's provincial assembly on May 28.

Accordingly, the Senate chairman had authenticated the bill and sent it to the president for assent under Article 75 of the Constitution.

President Mamnoon Hussain felicitated the people of Fata, saying that now they also enjoy the same rights available to other citizens of the country.

He expressed hope that after the merger with KP, Fata will enter a new era of development and prosperity. The president also expressed the hope that the move would bring greater stability to the region.

The constitutional amendment bill seeking the merger of Fata within a year's time had been passed by the National Assembly and the Senate last week amidst opposition by the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.