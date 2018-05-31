'Neither govt, nor opposition will support delay in elections,' PM Abbasi says in farewell address to NA

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in his farewell address during the 14th National Assembly's final session on Thursday, made it clear that neither the government nor the opposition would support any delay in the upcoming general elections.

"Not even a day's delay will be acceptable," he said emphatically. "Free and fair elections are necessary for democracy [to survive]."

The premier had started his speech by thanking Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah for their "leadership and impartial behaviour".

"I would like to thank the speaker for the way the assembly conducted its business over the past five years; you never let the opposition feel that you are partial towards one side and tried your hardest to have consensus in the house over all important matters," said Abbasi.

"I would also like to thank Khursheed Shah, who is also my old friend, for his exemplary leadership," the PM said in praise of the PPP veteran. "In these five years, it was said multiple times that the government would fall — yet Shah sahab always worked in favour of democracy."

Turning to PML-N's performance over the last five years in government, PM Abbasi started listing the ruling party's achievements since 2013.

"We should analyse the past five years and see how the country was when the [PML-N] government had come in and if there is any change in it now."

There is peace in the country today and Karachi is flourishing again, said the PM. "All crimes have been eradicated from the city and today, only common street crimes are left, like in any other large city in the world."

"The economy is better than it was when we came into power, in spite of all the challenges we faced — both external and internal."

The premier credited PML-N with creating jobs and investment opportunities, tackling power woes, overcoming gas shortage, building motorways, and other successes.

"We have absorbed major external and internal shocks but kept the democratic process ongoing; the next step is free and fair and transparent elections," he remarked.

Speaker's farewell speech

With the NA set to dissolve later today, Speaker Sadiq also delivered his farewell speech in which he requested the house's members to spare each other of criticism and advised them to practice the same restraint during their campaigns for the upcoming general elections.

"It is the last day of this assembly; for God's sake, go easy on each other and do not criticise each other," he said. "Say whatever you want to say in your elections campaigns."

Sadiq expressed satisfaction with the house and federal government's five-year term, saying: "I am grateful to God that our government is ending. Our five years went well. The assembly's performance was very prominent."

The speaker even had some positive remarks for the opposition, despite the part they played in his deseating in 2015 before he won his seat back in by-elections.

"I have not been hurt by any member," he said. "Government and opposition are two wheels of a vehicle, one cannot operate without the other.

"I am thankful to all the members. In my books, Farooq Sattar is a parliamentary leader. Mahmood Khan Achakzai did all he could to strengthen democracy. I am also grateful to Sheikh Rasheed and Jamshed Dasti. They tried to uphold the respect of the parliament."

While Sadiq told the members to save their criticism for election campaigns, he said that "insulting each other should be avoided" even then.

Party leaders

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Shireen Mazari commended the speaker for his "democratic behaviour" but complained that little actions were taken on the resolution passed.

"We disagreed on several matters but your behaviour remained democratic," she said. "We dished out a lot of criticism in the parliament and played the role of the opposition.

"[However], the resolution against the US was passed unanimously but not one point saw any implementation; resolutions were binned. We had thought that we would change the fortune of this nation but we came across disappointment on that front."

Mazari regretted that government's apathy when she was abused and insulted, saying: "When dirty words were used for me inside and outside the parliament, when I was abused, the government neither apologised nor sought clarification.

"We played a better role but received abuses from the other side. I leave this matter to Allah; he will definitely settle this."

Meanwhile, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mamhmood Khan Achakzai regretted that some institutions do not accept the Constitution at all.

In his last address in the house, Achakzai asked lawmakers from MQM and PML-N to state on oath that they were not called on their phones and pressurised.

"Political parties are being broken," he said.

Achakzai, who had opposed the Federally Administered tribal Areas' (Fata) merger with KP, complained that it was done without consensus on the matter.

"That red [beret] wearing [self-proclaimed security analyst] Zaid Hamid said the Army got the bill passed on gunpoint," he said.

"Whoever is winning the elections should be allowed to win," he said, telling all political parties that the house's members had been used against each other.

"Can anyone tolerate being called by a colonel or a general [and pressurised]?" he asked. "Until you strengthen the Constitution, you will remain subordinate [to such forces]."

He claimed that PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif was "punished for talking about the supremacy of parliament and the Constitution", adding that it would not have come to this if the former prime minister "had played his cards right".

"We could have changed everything here in this house," he regretted.