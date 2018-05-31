Nasir Khosa recuses himself from Punjab caretaker CM post

Former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa on Thursday excused himself from taking over as Punjab's caretaker chief minister citing one of his backers' withdrawal of support.

Announcing his decision, Khosa regretted that by retracting his name, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had turned him into "a controversial figure in the media."

In a surprise move on Wednesday, the PTI had withdrawn Khosa's name for the post of caretaker chief minister of Punjab after initially backing him. Khosa, a former federal finance secretary who has also served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Balochistan, was proposed by the PTI itself.

“Khosa’s name has been withdrawn following backlash on social media, public media and within the party,” PTI’s central information secretary Fawad Chaudhry had conveyed through a video message.

Soon after PTI made their decision public, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had expressed his surprise over the change of heart, saying Khosa’s name had been suggested by the opposition and finalised after a thorough consultation.

“It is beyond one’s comprehension why PTI withdrew the name of its own nominee after finalisation of the process,” he wondered at the time.

Later in the evening, CM Shahbaz had said that the issue of caretaker chief minister stood settled as a summary in this regard had already been sent to the Punjab governor and it could not be legally withdrawn. "The governor was expected to sign the summary on Thursday (today), he had added.

"Imran Khan had called me 10 days ago and had said that he would like to propose my name for caretaker chief minister," Khosa told DawnNewsTV today.

Khosa said that during their telephonic conversation, Khan had appreciated him as a reliable and trustworthy person.

"Today, the same PTI is levelling allegations against me," Khosa said, before adding that he "does not want to get involved in such matters."

Talking to the media today, Shahbaz further criticised Khan and said, "how could a man who keeps taking such U-turns be expected to become the prime minister of Pakistan?"

After Khosa recused himself from the nomination, senior PML-N leader Rana Mashood said on Thursday that there will be no changes in the Punjab government's nominees for the caretaker post.

PML-N had floated the names of retired Justice Sair Ali and former IGP Tariq Saleem Dogar for caretaker CM.

"PTI is playing childish politics," Mashood said while claiming that the opposition had not contacted the government to renegotiate the matter as yet.

"With the mood the chief minister is, i don't think he would want to discuss the matter with the opposition," Mashood said while adding that he thinks the matter will now be sent to a parliamentary committee.