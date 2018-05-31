Nasir Khosa recuses himself from Punjab caretaker CM post
Former bureaucrat Nasir Mahmood Khosa on Thursday excused himself from taking over as Punjab's caretaker chief minister citing one of his backers' withdrawal of support.
Announcing his decision, Khosa regretted that by retracting his name, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had turned him into "a controversial figure in the media."
In a surprise move on Wednesday, the PTI had withdrawn Khosa's name for the post of caretaker chief minister of Punjab after initially backing him. Khosa, a former federal finance secretary who has also served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Balochistan, was proposed by the PTI itself.
“Khosa’s name has been withdrawn following backlash on social media, public media and within the party,” PTI’s central information secretary Fawad Chaudhry had conveyed through a video message.
Soon after PTI made their decision public, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif had expressed his surprise over the change of heart, saying Khosa’s name had been suggested by the opposition and finalised after a thorough consultation.
“It is beyond one’s comprehension why PTI withdrew the name of its own nominee after finalisation of the process,” he wondered at the time.
Later in the evening, CM Shahbaz had said that the issue of caretaker chief minister stood settled as a summary in this regard had already been sent to the Punjab governor and it could not be legally withdrawn. "The governor was expected to sign the summary on Thursday (today), he had added.
"Imran Khan had called me 10 days ago and had said that he would like to propose my name for caretaker chief minister," Khosa told DawnNewsTV today.
Khosa said that during their telephonic conversation, Khan had appreciated him as a reliable and trustworthy person.
"Today, the same PTI is levelling allegations against me," Khosa said, before adding that he "does not want to get involved in such matters."
Talking to the media today, Shahbaz further criticised Khan and said, "how could a man who keeps taking such U-turns be expected to become the prime minister of Pakistan?"
After Khosa recused himself from the nomination, senior PML-N leader Rana Mashood said on Thursday that there will be no changes in the Punjab government's nominees for the caretaker post.
PML-N had floated the names of retired Justice Sair Ali and former IGP Tariq Saleem Dogar for caretaker CM.
"PTI is playing childish politics," Mashood said while claiming that the opposition had not contacted the government to renegotiate the matter as yet.
"With the mood the chief minister is, i don't think he would want to discuss the matter with the opposition," Mashood said while adding that he thinks the matter will now be sent to a parliamentary committee.
PTI is not a political party, a bunch of opportunists. they take serious matters so casual. they had made themselves laughing stock in public . upright and serious people should distance themselves from PTI
His way of returning the insult to PTI. Indeed a man of honor!
Choose someone clean and educated
Kohsa has taken a sensible decision. I feel sorry for him and more for PTI for such immature behavior. Also I feel pity for those who are defending U turn by PTI. This is good time for voters to access maturity level of our political leaders.
Sad indeed. A principled response by Mr Khosa , to the machinations of unprincipled people.
@Ahmed - it is their right. Everyone has that right
Good decision, not to head a controversial position by a honorable person. All happened, because, PTI didn't do their homework properly and made the decision in rush - this is sign of an immature party!
PTI has a lot to learn as far as the political ropes in Pakistan are concerned.
PTI has proven to be highly immature and do not deserve vote of any serious patriotic Pakistani
A Graceful decision by a true Gentleman ! Sorry for the inconvenience caused SIR !
I do not know how people can vouch for democracy and at the same time use terms like 'U-turn'? Imposing one's decisions strictly as a ruler is a trait of autocratic societies and in democracy even a stern person like Trump has to take so called 'U-turn' and change his policies. Am I expecting too much sense from these people?
democracy is not suitable for our country.because two main parties are corrupt and PTI is immature.
Good man. He's made the best decision in the largest public interest. Bravo.
Actually you got exposed first by the media then PTI withdraw their support.
Very good decision
I am surprised why his name was floated as he has been very close to Shahbaz regime and therefore think should not be consider in first place. Mr. Nasir should have rescue himself from this post by not to opt run for care taker CM.
There are some innocent people who think very deeply that Mr. Nasir Khosa is an angel....If PTI withdrew his name, appreciate their guts......
on behalf of the people of Pakistan I extend my apologize to Mr. Khosa. Anything that has anything to do with PTI will end up in a mess. They are not a party just a collection the most immature people. My full respect for Mr. Khosa indeed this was an honorable step on his part.
That’s what is called integrity and honour.
Shows him to be good upright man ....... PTI shoots itself in the foot again.....and again.....and again.
Very matured reaction of Mr Nasir Khosa.
A man of integrity will recuse himself and gracefully bow out, before he becomes the topic of controversies and gossips.
Whether his name is withdrawn or he excused himself is irrelevant now. The talks about his wealth has evoked some interests in public minds and since the man has been a bureaucrat a government employee, perhaps his source of such enormous wealth must be clarified either by himself or required to disclose. I am sorry I suspect that this Khosa is not much different from all the Cheemas and Shareefs of the land.
@Amir is he not enough clean and educated to be the Chief Minister of Punjab? What are the PTI standards of clean and educated?
Right decision by PTI and Mr. Khosa
Imran changes his decisions as a captain changes his bowlers in a match.
Immaturity on part of PTI but on the other hand they have listened to the criticism and taken a step back.
Excellent decision. It's better to stay away from controversy and trouble.
PTI is a combination of leftovers of other political parties so what else you expect from them, they are most surely U turns.
i see many comments here insulting PTI..l am a PTI supporter but i also think that they should have appointed a reputable person after thorough consultation. they made a mistake here nominating a controversial figure and then soon realize their mistake. but at the same time y not fuss was created when the same PTI withdrew their CM nomination in KPK after opposition made it an issue... i never saw a single comment appreciating PTI for withdrawing their candidate and showed true democratic behaviour....
Respect and praise for this man of dignity.