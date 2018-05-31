ECP to bar parties from accepting money from prospective candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will consult on Thursday political parties on the draft code of conduct for parties and their candidates running in the upcoming general elections.

An ECP official told Dawn that that the commission would finalise the code after meeting with representatives of political parties. The draft code of conduct — a copy of which is available with Dawn — proposes for the first-time a bar on political parties to collect money from electoral candidates.

“No political party shall receive any amount from any of its prospective candidate in the name of party fund for issuance of party ticket to that candidate,” reads the draft code.

According to the proposed rules of the game, the district returning officer and returning officer will both be responsible for implementing the code of conduct through the district and local administrations, district police or other law-enforcement agencies, in their jurisdictions. Any violation by any candidate or political party shall be tantamount to malpractice, resulting in legal action, which may include disqualification of the candidate.

