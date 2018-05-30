DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'Murdered' Russian journalist turns up alive at press conference

APMay 30, 2018

Email


Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, who had been reported shot and killed in the Ukrainian capital on Tuesday, showed up at a news conference on Wednesday very much alive.

Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko. ─ AFP
Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko. ─ AFP

Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, told a news conference on Wednesday the agency faked Babchenko’s death to catch those who were trying to kill him.

Kiev and national police had said Babchenko, a strong critic of the Kremlin, was shot multiple times in the back at his apartment building and found bleeding by his wife.

He showed up at Gritsak’s new conference on Wednesday and thanked everyone who was mourning his death.

Babchenko, 41, one of Russia’s best-known war reporters, spoke and wrote year about leaving the country because of repeated threats that he and his family would be harmed.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 30, 2018

ECP’s unwarranted remarks

ECP secretary’s comments can be interpreted in grossly exaggerated manner for partisan political and diplomatic purpose.
May 30, 2018

Perfect storm

A SUSTAINED dry spell in the rivers is devastating agriculture across the country, with lower riparians and small...
Updated May 30, 2018

Mass student expulsions

Institutes of learning in Pakistan all too often train youth for obsequiousness to authority.
May 29, 2018

Fata’s historic transition

HISTORY has been made; Fata is no more. Established on Aug 14, 1947, the colonial construct has finally been...
May 29, 2018

Digital Pakistan

OVER a year since it was first floated, the federal cabinet approved the Ministry of Information Technology’s...
May 29, 2018

Brilliant victory

ENGLAND’S annihilation at the hands of Pakistan in the first Test of a two-part series at Lord’s on Sunday...