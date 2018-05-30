2 soldiers martyred in IED blast in North Waziristan: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred and three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion near Datakhel area of North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, the blast took place when an IED planted on track by militants went off near a security forces vehicle.

The deceased were identified as Lance Naik Momin Ali and Sepoy Saleem. The injured have been shifted to Combined Medical Hospital (CMH) Peshawar, the army's media wing said.

Militancy appears to have reared its head in North Waziristan again after two girls' schools were blown up in its Miramshah Tehsil.

Later, three people were killed in a gun and knife attack which led the locals to call a sit-in until their demands to curb lawlessness and targeted killings were met.

COAS visits Quetta

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa today addressed officers and faculty of Command and Staff Collage, Quetta, the ISPR said in a separate statement.

"COAS said that through great sacrifices of security forces and the nation we are on positive trajectory of peace and stability," the statement read.

He said that the job is still incomplete and the gains need to be carried forward for enduring peace.

"Acknowledging and hailing contributions and performance of young officers in the operations, the COAS advised them to continue excelling."

Later, Gen Bajwa visited Headquarters Southern Command, Quetta where he was briefed about the progress of border fencing along the Balochistan portion of Pak-Afghan border, Quetta Safe City Project and ‘Khushal Balochistan’ initiative.

He expressed his satisfaction on progress of the socioeconomic and security initiatives, the ISPR said.