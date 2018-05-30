DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PTI does about-turn on nomination of Nasir Khosa as Punjab caretaker CM

Arif MalikMay 30, 2018

Email


The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday withdrew the nomination of Nasir Mahmood Khosa as caretaker chief minister of Punjab — merely two days after their own leader, Mahmoodur Rasheed, had finally reached an agreement with Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to appoint him to the post.

Rasheed, the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, today said his party's core committee had decided that Khosa's name would be withdrawn.

He added that the decision was taken after a "general reaction" to the proposal to appoint Khosa. He said that Khosa is known to be associated with the PML-N and could not be a suitable candidate for the PTI.

He said the Punjab chief minister would be given a new name for caretaker CM within a few hours.

Read: The caretaker government: Why do we have one and what purpose does it fulfil?

Interestingly, the name of Nasir Mahmood Khosa, a former federal finance secretary who has also served as the chief secretary of Punjab and Balochistan, had been proposed by the PTI itself and finalised after much haggling by Sharif and Rasheed in a meeting at the PML-N’s Model Town office on Monday.

This is the second withdrawal of an already nominated caretaker chief minister in recent days. The PTI was earlier forced to withdraw the name of Manzoor Afridi for caretaker CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after severe backlash from other parties in the province, who had pointed to his deep ties to a PTI lawmaker and other party sympathisers.

ELECTIONS 2018, PML N AND PTI
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
Shakil
May 30, 2018 05:26pm

good decision

Zafar Iqbal Awan
May 30, 2018 05:32pm

Bad decision Lack of Trust, Lack Of Confidence and Lack Of Determination failures a man to run his house successfully.

Khan
May 30, 2018 05:40pm

Old habit of PTI. Speak first, think later. No surprise.

Khurshid Ahmad Khan
May 30, 2018 05:43pm

@Zafar Iqbal Awan fully agreed

Khurshid Ahmad Khan
May 30, 2018 05:44pm

@Shakil what is good in it?

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 30, 2018 05:46pm

Still time PTI boycott General Selections I mean General Elections 2018 till correct census and delimitations are done. The current census and delimitations done under the administration of Corruption Mafias PML-N and PPP are absolutely incorrect. In addition not allowing foreign observers during elections is a big red flag. Take action now. It will be too late afterwards.

Yaqoob
May 30, 2018 05:47pm

Leaders make mistake and quickly fix them. Good job IK.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 30, 2018

ECP’s unwarranted remarks

ECP secretary’s comments can be interpreted in grossly exaggerated manner for partisan political and diplomatic purpose.
May 30, 2018

Perfect storm

A SUSTAINED dry spell in the rivers is devastating agriculture across the country, with lower riparians and small...
Updated May 30, 2018

Mass student expulsions

Institutes of learning in Pakistan all too often train youth for obsequiousness to authority.
May 29, 2018

Fata’s historic transition

HISTORY has been made; Fata is no more. Established on Aug 14, 1947, the colonial construct has finally been...
May 29, 2018

Digital Pakistan

OVER a year since it was first floated, the federal cabinet approved the Ministry of Information Technology’s...
May 29, 2018

Brilliant victory

ENGLAND’S annihilation at the hands of Pakistan in the first Test of a two-part series at Lord’s on Sunday...