Bahria College Islamabad: Committee formed to probe harassment allegations against examiner

Wajiha KhanainMay 30, 2018

Several serious complaints of harassment and molestation of underage students by an external examiner at Bahria College Islamabad have been taken up for review by a committee formed by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

The committee, headed by Controller Examinations Fatima Tahira, visited the college on Wednesday to record the testimonies of the accused's victims and the college's administration.

The accused, a professor who teaches at an Islamabad boys' college, will record his statement in front of the committee on Thursday. Meanwhile, he has denied all allegations, saying that no such complaint against him had been previously made in his 12 years of teaching.

The issue was also raised in the National Assembly today by Muttahida Qaumi Movement MNA Saman Jafri.

Scores of women studying at Bahria College Islamabad had yesterday taken to social media to report being sexually harassed and molested by the FBISE-appointed examiner while they were appearing for their Intermediate examinations.

The demands for action against the accused were initiated by one of the students of the college, A*, who came forward to call out the alleged predator, saying she was touched inappropriately by him twice during an exam at the college on May 24.

Several other anonymous testimonies had followed about the harassment and molestation of students during biology practicals conducted over three days — May 24, 26 and 27 — at Bahria College Islamabad.

Comments (1)

Irfan
May 30, 2018 05:21pm

Committee for every thing but no action.

