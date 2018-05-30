DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Committee formed to probe murder of prominent Sikh leader in Peshawar

Hassan FarhanUpdated May 30, 2018

Email


A day after the murder of prominent Sikh leader Charnjeet Singh in Peshawar, Capital City Police Officer Qazi Jameel constituted an investigation committee, headed by SSP Investigation Nisar Khan, to probe the matter.

Singh, a religious leader, member of several religious organisations and a social activist known for his patriotism and activism for inter-faith harmony, was killed on May 29 in what appeared to be a targeted attack, police said.

He was killed in the Scheme Chowk area on Kohat Road. According to police, he was on his way home from his shop when unidentified men opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. The attackers immediately fled after committing the crime.

Khalsa Peace and Justice Foundation President Radesh Singh Tony told DawnNewsTV that the slain Sikh leader "always raised his voice for Pakistan".

He recalled that Charnjeet Singh had arranged several demonstrations after an Indian minister had alleged that Sikhs were being converted to Islam under duress in Peshawar.

Singh had also been running a campaign for the merger of Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Singh had hailed from Sadda in the lower Kurram Agency, but migrated to Peshawar in the early '80s. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
RAJA RAMAN
May 30, 2018 04:43pm

Fanatic elements are very active. Highly condemnable act.

Amir
May 30, 2018 04:54pm

Very sad

S. Chatterjee
May 30, 2018 04:54pm

Highly deplorable, very unfortunate. Culprits must be punished severely.

Dr zak Ahmed Falaria
May 30, 2018 05:13pm

sad end

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated May 30, 2018

ECP’s unwarranted remarks

ECP secretary’s comments can be interpreted in grossly exaggerated manner for partisan political and diplomatic purpose.
May 30, 2018

Perfect storm

A SUSTAINED dry spell in the rivers is devastating agriculture across the country, with lower riparians and small...
Updated May 30, 2018

Mass student expulsions

Institutes of learning in Pakistan all too often train youth for obsequiousness to authority.
May 29, 2018

Fata’s historic transition

HISTORY has been made; Fata is no more. Established on Aug 14, 1947, the colonial construct has finally been...
May 29, 2018

Digital Pakistan

OVER a year since it was first floated, the federal cabinet approved the Ministry of Information Technology’s...
May 29, 2018

Brilliant victory

ENGLAND’S annihilation at the hands of Pakistan in the first Test of a two-part series at Lord’s on Sunday...