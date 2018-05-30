DAWN.COM

ECP dismisses PTI appeals against committee scrutinising party's sources of funding

Fahad ChaudhryMay 30, 2018

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday rejected Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI) appeals to restrain a scrutiny committee formed by the body from probing the party's sources of funding, and for secrecy of the scrutiny process.

Earlier this month, the PTI had filed two complaints with the ECP — one challenging the terms of reference (ToRs) of the scrutiny committee which allowed the party's accounts to be scrutinised in the presence of petitioner and dissenting PTI founding member Akbar S. Babar, and the other asking to keep the entire scrutiny process secret.

The ECP in its verdict dismissed the PTI's objections over the ToRs and ordered the scrutiny committee to continue its work. The ECP said the committee would decide whether the scrutiny proceedings should be in-camera or not, and whether Babar will be privy to the committee's proceedings or not.

The scrutiny committee, headed by the director general law, and comprising two auditors from the defence establishment, was formed by a five-member bench of the ECP headed by Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza on March 27, but commenced its scrutiny of PTI's sources of funding on April 3 this year.

The committee could not, however, make any significant progress during the month as the PTI failed to submit financial documents, particularly bank statements of its accounts, sought by the committee, and also objected to the ToRs and the alleged breach of secrecy of the scrutiny process.

Comments (3)

Shuaib
May 30, 2018 03:58pm

Good job; ECP

Jawad
May 30, 2018 04:03pm

Good why keep it secret if you have nothing to hid

Umer
May 30, 2018 04:07pm

Good Job! but I must say, probe other parties too with the same rule and make judgement according to Law and ECP code of conduct honestly

Editorial

Updated May 30, 2018

ECP’s unwarranted remarks

ECP secretary’s comments can be interpreted in grossly exaggerated manner for partisan political and diplomatic purpose.
May 30, 2018

Perfect storm

A SUSTAINED dry spell in the rivers is devastating agriculture across the country, with lower riparians and small...
Updated May 30, 2018

Mass student expulsions

Institutes of learning in Pakistan all too often train youth for obsequiousness to authority.
May 29, 2018

Fata’s historic transition

HISTORY has been made; Fata is no more. Established on Aug 14, 1947, the colonial construct has finally been...
May 29, 2018

Digital Pakistan

OVER a year since it was first floated, the federal cabinet approved the Ministry of Information Technology’s...
May 29, 2018

Brilliant victory

ENGLAND’S annihilation at the hands of Pakistan in the first Test of a two-part series at Lord’s on Sunday...