Avenfield reference: Safdar refuses to produce witnesses in his defence
PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law, retired Capt Muhammad Safdar, on Wednesday decided against producing any witnesses in his defence in an accountability trial, informing the court that had made this decision because the prosecution had failed to establish a case against him.
Safdar was recording his statement in the Avenfield reference under Section 342 of the Criminal Procedures Code (CrPC). He is named in the reference alongside Nawaz and Maryam, and his brothers-in-law, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.
A day earlier, he had admitted that he was a signatory of the trust deeds of offshore companies Nielsen and Nescoll while his wife Maryam was a trustee.
Safdar, like Maryam had during her testimony, claimed that he had been victimised and dragged into the case to exert pressure on Nawaz.
He claimed that the joint investigation team's (JIT) decision to include him in the references despite not being named in Supreme Court's April 20 judgement showed that the JIT's "intentions are malafide".
When asked to disclose the source of the funds with which Maryam had bought the Avenfield apartments, he denied that Maryam was the owner of the said property.
Safdar also told the court about his military career, right from his joining of the Pakistan Army to his posting as Nawaz's security officer.
He then drew upon the events of the 1990s to try and prove how his father-in-law had been 'wronged' multiple times, first in 1993 by then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan and then in 1999 by former chief of army staff Gen Pervez Musharraf.
"Nawaz Sharif wisely saved the region from an imminent war but he could not save his own regime," Safdar said, referring to the Kargil Operation which had sparked a tiff between Nawaz and Musharraf which eventually escalated into the infamous coup.
Safdar skipped most of the questions posed to him, deeming them "irrelevant". In the end, when asked if he wanted to add something, he simply claimed to be innocent.
Following the conclusion of Safdar's testimony, the accountability court summoned JIT head Wajid Zia to appear tomorrow when he will be cross-questioned by Nawaz's counsel in connection with the reference concerning Al-Azizia Steel Mills.
Meanwhile, the court will hear final arguments on the Avenfield reference on June 5.
Comments (19)
sounds like Avenfields decision imminent.
They know well that they have nothing to present in their defense. The only excuse of "political discrimination" may not be sufficient to hide all corruption.
disgraceful that he couldn’t answer the questions posed to him but instead used his moment to make political statements yet again...
I really hope these people are taught a lesson this time
We are with you nawaz
With people like Safdar in position of authority - no wonder the mess country is in. What a tragedy that time and money is wasted in Ramzan to have this show - we are privileged how dare anyone questions us.
@Asad - Only corrupt and their benefactors would do that.
Well, if you cannot produce a single defence witness to coroborate your story, or provide other evidence to prove your innonce - than the verdict has to be 'guilty as charged'.
Instead of attacking the integrity of JIT, they could've cleared their name a hundred different ways, if they were indeed free of any guilt! But alas, Truth does come out in the wash.
How can you defend when the script is already out to put them behind bars, come what may
@Asad Sure you are. And will go down with the sinking ship.
Rising tide lifts all boats, but also sinks them, as the water recedes.
NAB and JIT Show us now where was the corruption? If Asif Zardari could not be proven guilty despite evidence of 60 Million Dollars in Swiss bank and his references in SGS and Cotecna cases were also dismissed due to photocopies how can you punish some one on the forensic evidence of the photocopies. dual system of justice is not going to work for long time.
@Tahir Yes the script includes Nawaz Sharif deliberately not producing any evidence in his defense. It includes not producing a single piece of evidence in two years.
@Asad what for ?
@ABE well I don't stand with the tides or winds. I stand with the country who should have civilian leadership powerfull. Not what has been happening for the last 70 years. We all know where the power lies and we all know who has been running this country for the last 70 years even with civilian governments.
Sharif Family is trying to hide their corruption behind Political Face..
Time to go to jail and repay back the money looted with interest amount. Best time to fix these peopke in interim period.
Their audacity to malign JIT is regrettable. All the accused ones have been repeating the same mantra like a parrot.
@Khan "how can you punish some one on the forensic evidence of the photocopies. dual system of justice is not going to work for long time." The documents presented to the court by the defense was proven to be forged. Please check what presenting forged document to the court of justice means. Moreover it was presented by the PM and his family. If they had nothing to do with the apartments, why did they present documents at all?
@Harmony-1© Thanks for letting him know!!
@Asad "I stand with the country who should have civilian leadership powerful. Not what has been happening for the last 70 years. We all know where the power lies and we all know who has been running this country for the last 70 years even with civilian governments." That is a separate issue, sir. Do not try to confuse people by muddying the waters. The issue here is the source of the amassed wealth - that's all.