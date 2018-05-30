DAWN.COM

Kaira asks ECP official to make ‘threats’ to election public

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 30, 2018

LAHORE: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has urged the Election Commission to name the `forces’ that the latter fears may cause delay in the elections.

“There are reports that some forces are out to postpone the election process. The Election Commission secretary has also talked of internal and external threats. He must share these threats with the responsible authorities and let it be known that which these forces are,” PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said at a press conference here on Tuesday.

He said the election authority had been financially and administratively empowered enough to hold the polls in time in a fair and free manner. The authority must exhibit this power and independence. He hoped that the caretakers would extend their all out support for the cause.

About Maryam Nawaz’ frequent grievance that she was forced to attend court hearings, the PPP leader wondered the ruling party’s member was making such complaints though she would be taken to courts with proper protocol.

He recalled that Benazir Bhutto had been imprisoned during summers and would be made to simultaneously attend court hearings in two difference provinces on the same day.

He said the PPP respected Mayram but urged her to watch video clips of her father’s public meetings [of 1990s] in which he could be scene endorsing objectionable remarks being hurled at Ms Bhutto Shaheed.

Taking a jibe at Imran Khan, Mr Kaira said the new Pakistan mantra of the PTI chief stood exposed as all the corrupt whom Khan had been declaring as corrupt were now with the PTI.

The PPP leader claimed that his party would make a comeback in the July 25 polls and give a surprise.

He said the PPP could not perform in the past because it had to face a hostile media and Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry-led judiciary then.

Responding to a query, he said retired Lt-Gen Asad Durrani must have shown maturity while talking on sensitive issues and that the army acted rightfully against him. He said if those who served at sensitive posts would begin leaking state secrets then it would be dangerous for the country.

Meanwhile, the PPP parliamentary board interviewed aspirants of party tickets from Gujranwala, Faisalabad divisions and Lahore rural.

The board members who joined the interview process included ex-prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Mr Kaira, general secretary Ch Manzoor, women wing president Samina Khalid Ghurki and Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan.

It was told that at least 40 applicants appeared for the National Assembly seats from Gujranwala division, 25 for Faisalabad and 30 from Lahore rural. Whereas, 100 hopefuls have applied for Punjab Assembly seats from Gujranwala division, 45 from Faisalabad and 75 from Lahore rural.

The board will interview the ticket seekers from Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Sahiwal divisions on Wednesday (today).

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2018

