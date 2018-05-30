Quorum woes continue to haunt NA in its last days

ISLAMABAD: The move to drag the National Assembly session till the last day of its life is becoming extremely embarrassing for the government as it once again failed on Tuesday to take up the business due to lack of quorum on the last private member’s day.

Despite a 104-point heavy agenda in hand, NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and then Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi kept on running the house for nearly two hours allowing the members to speak on any issue at their will.

When Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sajida Begum was not given the floor, she pointed out lack of quorum in protest, forcing the deputy speaker to first suspend the proceedings for a few minutes and then adjourn the house till Wednesday morning.

Just last month, the Free and Fair Election Network had reported that the average attendance per sitting of the National Assembly declined by 13pc over the past five years during which 100 sittings had to be suspended or adjourned due to a lack of quorum.

PPP, JUI-F raise issues related to demolition of Ahmadis’ worship place, under-representation of Christians in census results

The report had pointed out that 345 (74pc) of the 468 sittings commenced and concluded with less than one-fourth of the house members (86 of the 342 members) in attendance. Under the rules for maintaining quorum, the attendance of at least 25 per cent lawmakers was required to run the house proceedings smoothly.

Earlier, members belonging to both the treasury and the opposition benches speaking on points of order showered praises on the National Assembly speaker for running the house in an “impartial manner”.

The most surprising comments came from PTI legislator Shaharyar Afridi who lauded the speaker for treating the PTI with “respect”. Mr Afridi said he was admitting on the floor of the house that he had run a door-to-door campaign against the speaker of the National Assembly in his home constituency in Lahore during the by-elections, but he received a fair treatment from the speaker.

“Hats off to you,” Mr Afridi said, adding that despite having ideological differences, the speaker treated them fairly.

Speaking on a point of order, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) lawmaker Aasiya Nasir expressed her concerns over the results of the census showing that the population of Christians had decreased in the country. “We reject the census results. We are under represented (in it),” she declared.

Pakistan Peoples Party legislator Shazia Marri drew the attention of the house towards the report about demolition of a historic Ahmadis’ place of worship in Sialkot.

“We have already declared them a minority. Are they not Pakistanis as well?” Ms Marri asked.

Reading out from the preamble of the Constitution, the PPP lawmaker regretted that they had failed to implement the Constitution and the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam in letter and spirit.

