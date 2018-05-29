DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistani, Indian DGMOs establish hotline contact in bid to tamp down ceasefire violations

Dawn.comMay 29, 2018

Email


A special hotline contact was established on Tuesday between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan and India in a bid to defuse the volatile situation along the Working Boundary (WB) and the Line of Control (LoC).

"The DGMOs mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders," Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press statement.

The senior officials agreed to "fully implement the ceasefire understanding of 2003 in letter and spirit forthwith and to ensure that henceforth the ceasefire will not be violated by both sides".

According to the ISPR, the two agreed to exercise restraint and resolve matters through hotline contacts and border flag meetings at the local commanders' level in case of any future incidents.

The heavily-militarised LoC has witnessed ceasefire violations in the recent past. The wave of cross-border attacks had surged after September 2016 in a serious breach of a truce signed by the two armies in November 2003.

Apart from heavy mortar shelling, Indian troops have resorted to deliberate targeting of civilians with small arms while they conduct daily chores in vulnerable areas along the LoC in AJK.

As of May 15, the death toll for 2018 had already reached 21, including 15 males and six females. Another 119 persons have been injured.

“In 2017, 46 civilians were killed in similar attacks and another 262 wounded, while the number of the deceased and injured persons in 2016 was 41 and 142 respectively,” according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

PAK INDIA RELATIONS
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
CHELFLS
May 29, 2018 09:19pm

Ray of hope.

Great.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Symbols and slang

Symbols and slang

Candidates don’t only ‘run’ for or ‘stand’ in elections, some ‘sit’ as well.

Editorial

May 29, 2018

Fata’s historic transition

HISTORY has been made; Fata is no more. Established on Aug 14, 1947, the colonial construct has finally been...
May 29, 2018

Digital Pakistan

OVER a year since it was first floated, the federal cabinet approved the Ministry of Information Technology’s...
May 29, 2018

Brilliant victory

ENGLAND’S annihilation at the hands of Pakistan in the first Test of a two-part series at Lord’s on Sunday...
May 28, 2018

NAB investigations

FOR the land mafia in Sindh, whose tentacles reach all the way up to the highest echelons of power, this is...
May 28, 2018

Mental health awareness

AS the 69th World Mental Health Awareness month, observed in a number of countries, comes to a close, the theme of...