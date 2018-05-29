DAWN.COM

IHC declares delimitation of constituencies in eight districts void

Mohammad ImranMay 29, 2018

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared void the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) delimitation of eight districts after finding them in violation of the law.

Handing down a decision on over 40 petitions, the IHC has now asked the ECP to conduct the delimitation of eight districts — Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Jhelum, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Lower Dir and Batgram — anew in accordance with the law.

The petitioners had argued that standard procedures had not been followed in the delimitation of the constituencies.

Justice Aamir Farooq ruled that the rules for proportion of population that have been followed in the delimitation of other constituencies should be kept in view while delimiting constituencies in these eight districts as well.

The ECP's delimitations have faced severe criticism from political circles. A committee of the National Assembly had previously expressed its displeasure at the non-transparency of the exercise, while a total of 108 petitions were filed with the IHC alone against the delimitation exercise, many of which remain pending.

According to the procedure, the ECP follows a set formula for the number of provincial and NA seats a district is allotted. However, the final mapping within the districts remains largely opaque and open to controversy.

