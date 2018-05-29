DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

All major parties allotted desired election symbols

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated May 29, 2018

Email


All major political parties were allotted their desired election symbols as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) began the process on Tuesday.

The PPP, with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as its chairperson, chose to go for the sword — the symbol the party had contested elections on with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto as its chief.

Meanwhile, the PPP-Parliamentarians (PPPP) whose official president is Asif Ali Zardari was allotted the arrow — the symbol the party has been contesting elections on since the sword was removed from the symbols list after 1977 elections.

The PPP had formed a separate entity, PPPP, in August 2002 to meet the requirements of a decree issued by Pervez Musharraf. A law was framed to bar Benazir Bhutto from holding a party office and the new political entity was a bid to avert the imminent threat of losing the chance of contesting the elections.

The party had, in 2013, contested the elections on the PPPP platform under the symbol of arrow while the PPP was allotted 'two swords'.

Explore: The swords of Karachi

Nayyar Bukhari, who represented the Bilawal-led PPP today before the ECP, argued that the party was formed in 1967 and had contested the 1970 election on the 'sword' symbol. However, after Gen Ziaul Haq imposed martial law, the symbol was removed entirely from the ECP's list. He argued that the symbol was the right of the PPP.

Safdar Abbasi — who broke off from the PPP after the death of Benazir Bhutto — however, argued that the PPP was only blocking the symbol so that no other party could use it and would contest the election on the traditional arrow symbol.

He said that the 'sword' should therefore be allotted to his party — the PPP-Workers. The Peoples Movement of Pakistan also applied for the symbol but the ECP eventually decided in the PPP's favour.

The PPPP spokesperson later clarified that the party would contest the upcoming elections on the arrow symbol in continuation of the practice in the recent elections.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) was allotted the 'kite' symbol after both Amir Khan and Farooq Sattar appeared before the ECP and said that their internal conflict has nothing to do with the election symbol which should be allotted to the party.

The PML-Q, on the other hand, withdrew from the 'cycle' it has contested previous elections on and instead chose to opt for the 'tractor'. Although the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad was also in the running for the symbol, it was allotted to PML-Q while the former was allotted the 'plough'.

A total of 70 parties who do not have a conflict with any other party are entitled to their own symbol, the ECP announced.

The PML-N, therefore, would contest the election on its traditional 'lion' symbol while the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would have the 'bat'.

The Jamaat-i-Islami will use the 'scales', whereas the Awami National Party (ANP) will contest the election with the 'lantern' symbol and Sheikh Rasheed's Awami Muslim League will use the 'pen'.

According to the ECP, a party has the right to seek allocation of the same symbol given to it in a previous election.

A political party is given preference for a particular symbol if the symbol was allocated to it in a previous election before entering into an alliance with other parties.

In case the same symbol was allocated to an alliance of parties in the last election, and two or more component parties apply for the same symbol for the next election, the allocation of that symbol to any one party is done by drawing of lots.

Additional reporting by Nadir Guramani.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Symbols and slang

Symbols and slang

Candidates don’t only ‘run’ for or ‘stand’ in elections, some ‘sit’ as well.

Editorial

May 29, 2018

Fata’s historic transition

HISTORY has been made; Fata is no more. Established on Aug 14, 1947, the colonial construct has finally been...
May 29, 2018

Digital Pakistan

OVER a year since it was first floated, the federal cabinet approved the Ministry of Information Technology’s...
May 29, 2018

Brilliant victory

ENGLAND’S annihilation at the hands of Pakistan in the first Test of a two-part series at Lord’s on Sunday...
May 28, 2018

NAB investigations

FOR the land mafia in Sindh, whose tentacles reach all the way up to the highest echelons of power, this is...
May 28, 2018

Mental health awareness

AS the 69th World Mental Health Awareness month, observed in a number of countries, comes to a close, the theme of...