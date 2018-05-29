DAWN.COM

Local PML-N leader in Taxila sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl

Tahir NaseerMay 29, 2018

A court in Taxila sentenced a local leader of the PML-N to 20 years in prison and imposed a Rs100,000 fine for raping a 13-year-old girl three years ago.

Additional and Sessions Judge Taxila Malik Ahmed Arshad Mahmood also handed a three-year prison sentence to a doctor for her involvement in an abortion performed on the girl.

The local court acquitted two brothers of the prime convict for lack of evidence against them.

Editorial: Paedophiles that live among us should no longer be able to walk freely

In 2015, the mother of the victim had lodged a case against the prime convict Ishfaq, his two brothers and the doctor.

She had contended that the prime convict — who is a cousin of the victim's father — and his two brothers raped her then 13-year-old daughter at gunpoint at his home.

Later, when the convict came to know the victim was pregnant, he had a doctor perform an abortion on her at a private clinic.

The convicts, who had earlier been granted interim bail, were arrested from outside the courtroom.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN
Pakistan

NACParis
May 29, 2018 01:57pm

Bravo. Should have been sentenced for life. It will be also good lesson for other political leaders that their kingdom days are over.

Imran Ghumman
May 29, 2018 02:04pm

Justice served after three years....none would bother to take suo moto notice against this so called speady justice.

Orakzai.
May 29, 2018 02:08pm

13 years old girl,raped on gunpoint, very shameful act. Good decision by the court.

