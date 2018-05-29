Local PML-N leader in Taxila sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl
A court in Taxila sentenced a local leader of the PML-N to 20 years in prison and imposed a Rs100,000 fine for raping a 13-year-old girl three years ago.
Additional and Sessions Judge Taxila Malik Ahmed Arshad Mahmood also handed a three-year prison sentence to a doctor for her involvement in an abortion performed on the girl.
The local court acquitted two brothers of the prime convict for lack of evidence against them.
In 2015, the mother of the victim had lodged a case against the prime convict Ishfaq, his two brothers and the doctor.
She had contended that the prime convict — who is a cousin of the victim's father — and his two brothers raped her then 13-year-old daughter at gunpoint at his home.
Later, when the convict came to know the victim was pregnant, he had a doctor perform an abortion on her at a private clinic.
The convicts, who had earlier been granted interim bail, were arrested from outside the courtroom.
Comments (3)
Bravo. Should have been sentenced for life. It will be also good lesson for other political leaders that their kingdom days are over.
Justice served after three years....none would bother to take suo moto notice against this so called speady justice.
13 years old girl,raped on gunpoint, very shameful act. Good decision by the court.