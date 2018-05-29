Policeman shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In yet another incident of targeted killing, a police constable was shot dead by unknown terrorists riding a motorcycle on the Circular Road East here on Monday.

According to reports, constable Hayatullah Khan, who was on a routine patrol on his bike on the Circular Road near the Sate Life building when two armed men riding a motorcycle opened fire on him. As a result, he got serious bullet wounds and was shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Dera, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Doctors at the hospital said that the deceased had received eight bullets on his chest and face.

The attackers managed to escape after the incident.

The body of the deceased constable was brought to the Dera police lines where his funeral prayer was offered. High ranking police officials and other government functionaries attended the funeral prayers. Later, his body was handed over to the relatives.

Soon after the incident, the police reached the site and recovered several empties from the scene.

The CTD police registered FIR against the unknown assailants on the report of the brothers of the deceased and started investigation.

Following the incident, security was beefed up across the district. The entry and exit points to the Dera city were sealed and checking of incoming and outgoing vehicles was started.

Police personnel were deployed on the Dhianwala, Zaffarabad and Abhaya roads, Dinpur route and other localities to avert any untoward incident.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2018