Luxury car, Rs14.5m in cash ‘belonging to Cheema’ seized

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 29, 2018

LAHORE: Stacks of currency notes that were seized in a NAB raid on the car showroom on Monday.—Dawn
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, raided a car showroom on Jail Road here on Monday and seized a luxury car and Rs14.5 million in cash allegedly belonging to former Lahore Development Authority director general Ahad Khan Cheema.

According to an official source, a NAB team in connection with the Rs14bn Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scam raided the showroom and seized a Prado worth Rs11m and Rs14.5m in cash which Ahad Cheema had allegedly hidden there.

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s ‘blue-eyed officer’ Cheema remained in NAB’s custody for three months for allegedly misusing his authority and getting approved a fraudulent and illegal request by awarding contract of the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal project. He has been sent to jail on judicial remand.

During investigation so far NAB has unearthed over 90 kanal land worth millions of rupees which it said Cheema acquired through illegal means. Similarly, NAB is also probing into the assets of his family members.

“He also has shares of Rs400m in a society in Lahore,” the official said.

NAB had launched investigation into the scam in November last year after receiving a number of complaints regarding an ‘illegal deal’ involving 3,000 kanals between the Punjab Land Development Company — a company owned by the government — and private companies.

The bureau has also re-summoned prime minister’s secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad for Friday in this scam.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2018

Omar
May 29, 2018 08:25am

That’s petty cash. This guy was in position to plunder 100s of millions and NAB is happy with nabbing a few million.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 29, 2018 08:34am

PML-N and PPP are completely exposed infront of the public. Now we know why our country went downhill in the last 10 years of Corruption Mafia PML-N and PPP governments.

Magnanimous approach
May 29, 2018 09:29am

Good job NAB. Plz continue swift action zealously.

Alex
May 29, 2018 09:45am

Tip of the iceberg.

Mirza
May 29, 2018 11:10am

Cheema and others involved should be put behind bars and their assets confiscated.

