Students protest principal’s ‘misbehaviour’

LAHORE: Students of the University of Education Bank Road Campus on Monday staged a protest demonstration against the alleged misbehaviour of their principal.

The students gathered at the main gate of the campus and protested against Principal Shagufta Andleeb’s misbehaviour in the name of maintaining discipline. The students shouted slogans against the principal; they were carrying placards inscribed with demands to save them from the alleged verbal harassment abusive language of Principal Shagufta. They also demanded the authorities take action against her.

Earlier, more than 100 female students had complained to the Punjab governor about the alleged misbehaviour of the principal. They had also launched a signature campaign and alleged that the principal used inappropriate language and abused them in the name of discipline. The letter to the governor was signed by 119 students, but no action was taken.

The students had also lodged a complaint before Vice Chancellor Dr Rauf-i-Azam, who also did not take any action. The complaint had enraged the principal who allegedly threatened the students of dire consequences.

While talking to Dawn, some of the students on condition of anonymity said they were holding a protest on campus against the principal when admin block employee Nadeem and security guards approached them. The men snatched their mobile phones and also demanded passwords to unlock them.

The students said the security guards later forced them to end the protest at which they dispersed to avoid any untoward situation. The administration allegedly wanted to delete pictures and videos of the misbehaviour recorded by the students. They said the administration had also shut the main gate of the university and was not allowing students to go out.

University of Education spokesman Shehryar Khan said the principal was trying to maintain discipline on campus, which had annoyed some faculty members and students. He alleged that some teachers were inciting students against the principal to create unrest at the university.

He further said the university administration would look into the matter and a committee had been constituted to investigate the matter and if the demands were found genuine they would be met, but if the purpose was to create unrest then action would be taken appropriately.

Principal Shagufta claimed the students were levelling false allegations against her and she had never insulted or abused anyone.

Last year, faculty members of the varsity had protested against the appointment of the principal. They termed it clear violation of the rules and favouritism by the authorities by appointing a junior teacher on the post.

