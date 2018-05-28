Polio case reported in Dukki district, Balochistan

An 18-month-old girl has been diagnosed with crippling polio virus in Dukki district, Balochistan, officials of the provincial health department told DawnNewsTV on Monday.

This is the second polio case reported from Balochistan this year, and both cases have been from Dukki district.

Health officials said blood samples of Bibi Farzana were sent to a laboratory for the test, which confirmed the presence of polio virus.

Editorial: Polio eradication

It is yet to be ascertained if the child was ever administered polio drops.

During 2017, three polio cases were reported in Balochistan. The cases were from Quetta and Killa Abdullah districts of the province.

The Balochistan government has already imposed an emergency in the province with the objective of wiping out the crippling virus.