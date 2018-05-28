DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Polio case reported in Dukki district, Balochistan

Syed Ali ShahMay 28, 2018

Email


An 18-month-old girl has been diagnosed with crippling polio virus in Dukki district, Balochistan, officials of the provincial health department told DawnNewsTV on Monday.

This is the second polio case reported from Balochistan this year, and both cases have been from Dukki district.

Health officials said blood samples of Bibi Farzana were sent to a laboratory for the test, which confirmed the presence of polio virus.

Editorial: Polio eradication

It is yet to be ascertained if the child was ever administered polio drops.

During 2017, three polio cases were reported in Balochistan. The cases were from Quetta and Killa Abdullah districts of the province.

The Balochistan government has already imposed an emergency in the province with the objective of wiping out the crippling virus.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Messiah complex

Messiah complex

Unsurprisingly, evangelicals are also hardcore Trump supporters.

Editorial

May 28, 2018

NAB investigations

FOR the land mafia in Sindh, whose tentacles reach all the way up to the highest echelons of power, this is...
May 28, 2018

Mental health awareness

AS the 69th World Mental Health Awareness month, observed in a number of countries, comes to a close, the theme of...
Updated May 27, 2018

Spymasters speak

Durrani will be “asked to explain his position on his views attributed to him” in the book."
May 27, 2018

Chinese loans

THE growing tendency to rely on loans from China to finance the current account deficit needs to be carefully...
May 27, 2018

Missing in Sindh

SINCE last August, an escalation of abductions in Sindh has yet to net any actionable information on the deplorable...