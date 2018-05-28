At least 14 injured in roadside blast targeting police vehicle in Dera Murad Jamali

At least 14 people including three policemen were injured in a blast targeting police vehicle in Dera Murad Jamali on Monday evening, DIG Naseerabad Nazeer Kurd told DawnNewsTV.

The senior police official said unidentified miscreants had planted an improvised explosive device, weighing almost 5kg, in a motorcycle parked on the roadside.

A police vehicle passing through the area was the target of the blast, the official said.

The injured were rushed to nearby Naseerabad hospital for medical treatment and an emergency was imposed in the hospital. The windowpanes of nearby shops and houses were smashed due to the impact of the blast.

Police and other law enforcement agencies reached the spot as an investigation into the incident went underway.