‘Armed men’ force KWSB officials to supply water to cantonment areas, says KWSB chief

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Sheikh on Monday alleged that "certain state departments" force the KWSB officials to supply extra water to "cantonment areas by taking the staff hostage at gunpoint".

During a hearing of the Supreme Court-mandated water commission headed by retired Justice Amir Hani Muslim, Sheikh said, "The hydrant at Shah Faisal Colony is shut down in order to supply extra water to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base".

He claimed that the pumping station at Karsaz is operated in a similar manner.

The KWSB MD told the water commission that on Sunday a few armed men, reportedly belonging to a state department, forced the KWSB staff to shut down the Shah Faisal Colony hydrant. His claim was seconded by pumping station's in charge Khalid Farooqi, who said that the armed men "shut down the hydrant, cursed and beat him".

Farooqi also claimed that he was kidnapped by the armed men who "took him on a drive" and later released him.

Sewage disposal in DHA

The water commission also slammed Defence Housing Authority (DHA) secretary and Cantonment Board's chief operating officer for failing to develop a proper system for sewage disposal in Karachi's most affluent housing society.

Even though the DHA secretary tried to assure the commission that the sewerage pipes for the restaurants built on Karachi's Sea View were being directed towards Phase VI, he could not convince the judge.

"The restaurants built along the beach are located such that all their waste falls into the sea which becomes a source of disease," the judge said. He ordered the authorities to solve the problem of sewage disposal in the "holy month of Ramazan or the commission would order to shut down all restaurants along the beach".

"The DHA secretary will be responsible if the waste from any of the restaurants falls into the sea," the Justice Hani maintained.

The commission gave authorities a two-month deadline to lay down sewerage pipes for restaurants built at the beach.