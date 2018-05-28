DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

‘Armed men’ force KWSB officials to supply water to cantonment areas, says KWSB chief

Shafi BalochUpdated May 28, 2018

Email


Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) Managing Director Khalid Sheikh on Monday alleged that "certain state departments" force the KWSB officials to supply extra water to "cantonment areas by taking the staff hostage at gunpoint".

During a hearing of the Supreme Court-mandated water commission headed by retired Justice Amir Hani Muslim, Sheikh said, "The hydrant at Shah Faisal Colony is shut down in order to supply extra water to Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base".

He claimed that the pumping station at Karsaz is operated in a similar manner.

The KWSB MD told the water commission that on Sunday a few armed men, reportedly belonging to a state department, forced the KWSB staff to shut down the Shah Faisal Colony hydrant. His claim was seconded by pumping station's in charge Khalid Farooqi, who said that the armed men "shut down the hydrant, cursed and beat him".

Farooqi also claimed that he was kidnapped by the armed men who "took him on a drive" and later released him.

Sewage disposal in DHA

The water commission also slammed Defence Housing Authority (DHA) secretary and Cantonment Board's chief operating officer for failing to develop a proper system for sewage disposal in Karachi's most affluent housing society.

Even though the DHA secretary tried to assure the commission that the sewerage pipes for the restaurants built on Karachi's Sea View were being directed towards Phase VI, he could not convince the judge.

"The restaurants built along the beach are located such that all their waste falls into the sea which becomes a source of disease," the judge said. He ordered the authorities to solve the problem of sewage disposal in the "holy month of Ramazan or the commission would order to shut down all restaurants along the beach".

"The DHA secretary will be responsible if the waste from any of the restaurants falls into the sea," the Justice Hani maintained.

The commission gave authorities a two-month deadline to lay down sewerage pipes for restaurants built at the beach.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Messiah complex

Messiah complex

Unsurprisingly, evangelicals are also hardcore Trump supporters.

Editorial

May 28, 2018

NAB investigations

FOR the land mafia in Sindh, whose tentacles reach all the way up to the highest echelons of power, this is...
May 28, 2018

Mental health awareness

AS the 69th World Mental Health Awareness month, observed in a number of countries, comes to a close, the theme of...
Updated May 27, 2018

Spymasters speak

Durrani will be “asked to explain his position on his views attributed to him” in the book."
May 27, 2018

Chinese loans

THE growing tendency to rely on loans from China to finance the current account deficit needs to be carefully...
May 27, 2018

Missing in Sindh

SINCE last August, an escalation of abductions in Sindh has yet to net any actionable information on the deplorable...