Nasir Khosa nominated Punjab caretaker chief minister

Dawn.comUpdated May 28, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed on Monday held a joint press conference to announce that a consensus had been reached on the name of Nasir Khosa as Punjab's caretaker chief minister.

Earlier, both the chief minister and the opposition leader had table two names each for the post and agreed that they would consult their parties over a final name.

Rasheed had said the chief minister had sought time to discuss the names with party supremo Nawaz Sharif, while he himself would discuss the names with his own party chief, Imran Khan.

