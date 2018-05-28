Ex-ISI chief Asad Durrani's name to be placed on ECL over spy book: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday said that a formal inquiry will be conducted into the controversial book Spy Chronicles, co-authored by former ISI chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani and former RAW chief A.S. Dulat.

ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter to share the development, saying that the "competent authority" has been approached to place the former ISI chief's name on the Exit Control List .

Lt Gen Asad Durrani, Retired was called at GHQ today to explain his position on recently launched book ‘Spy Chronicles’. A formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving Lt Gen has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. Competent authority approached to place his name on ECL. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) May 28, 2018

Durrani was called at the GHQ today to explain his position on the recently launched book, the tweet read. "A formal court of inquiry, headed by a serving Lt Gen, has been ordered to probe the matter in detail."

So far, no details have been shared about which statements attributed to Durrani in the book are considered a violation of the code of conduct.

Take a look: Spy book release spurs criticism of repression in held Kashmir

The recently released book, titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, is said to be mainly a series of discussions conducted between the two former adversaries on a range of topics by journalist Aditya Sinha.

The paperback has served as an ice-breaker of sorts between the two warring neighbours while also spurring criticism of Indian state repression in held Kashmir.

The two former spies have in the book touched upon some thorny issues which have kept Pakistan-India ties strained for decades and at times pushing them to the brink of war. The issues include terrorism, particularly Mumbai attack, Kashmir and the influence of intelligence agencies.

Under fire for divulging 'serious information'

Earlier, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to draw a parallel between his own recent statement on the Mumbai attack case and the contents of the said book jointly penned by Durrani and Dulat, and called for the National Security Council (NSC) to re-convene on the matter as it had in his [Sharif's] case.

Nawaz believes that the former DG ISI, through this book, has made public some "serious information" and that it is now necessary to call an emergency NSC meeting to discuss the matter.

In a similar vein, Senator Raza Rabbani, while addressing the upper house last week, had remarked that if a politician had teamed up with an Indian counterpart to write a book like this, they would have been branded a traitor.

“It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book,” the former Senate chairman was quoted as saying.