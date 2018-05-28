DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

China to host Iran leader in upcoming SCO meeting amid nuclear deal upheaval

AFPMay 28, 2018

Email


Iran's president will attend a summit with his Chinese and Russian counterparts next month, officials in Beijing said on Monday, as they try to salvage the nuclear deal thrown into upheaval by United States (US) President Donald Trump.

China, Russia and European powers, all of which signed the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, are scrambling to save the pact following the US president's decision to quit the agreement and reinstate sanctions.

China's President Xi Jinping will meet Iran's Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on June 9-10 in Qingdao, said Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend the summit, he added.

Wang did not include the nuclear deal in a readout of the summit's formal agenda.

But Beijing, which is Iran's top trade partner and one of the biggest buyers of its oil, has signalled that it intends to keep working with the Islamic regime despite the US move.

Chinese businesses are expected to step up activities in Iran to fill the void left by the exit of US companies and the possible withdrawal of European rivals for fear of punitive measures enforced by the US.

Iran is currently an observer member of the SCO, though it has long sought full membership.

The regional bloc focusing on security and trade also includes four ex-Soviet Central Asian republics and two new members, Pakistan and India.

The summit will discuss a three-year action plan to “fight the three evil forces” — terrorism, separatism and extremism — and strengthen cooperation on tackling cybersecurity breaches and drug trafficking, Wang said.

China will also push for “reforms to the multilateral trading regime” connecting the markets of SCO members, which account for nearly 40 per cent of the global population, he said.

China floated the idea of an SCO free trade area in 2016, according to state-run Xinhua agency, but Wang did not say whether it would be part of the agenda.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Iftikhar Husain
May 28, 2018 04:39pm

The financial control of world economy by USA is being used to punish the countries who do not agree with US policies. China and partners are trying to change this situation.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Messiah complex

Messiah complex

Unsurprisingly, evangelicals are also hardcore Trump supporters.

Editorial

May 28, 2018

NAB investigations

FOR the land mafia in Sindh, whose tentacles reach all the way up to the highest echelons of power, this is...
May 28, 2018

Mental health awareness

AS the 69th World Mental Health Awareness month, observed in a number of countries, comes to a close, the theme of...
Updated May 27, 2018

Spymasters speak

Durrani will be “asked to explain his position on his views attributed to him” in the book."
May 27, 2018

Chinese loans

THE growing tendency to rely on loans from China to finance the current account deficit needs to be carefully...
May 27, 2018

Missing in Sindh

SINCE last August, an escalation of abductions in Sindh has yet to net any actionable information on the deplorable...