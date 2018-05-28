PM Abbasi presents figures on PML-N's performance over last five years

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday presented a comparison of the country's economic situation in 2013 — when the PML-N took over power in Pakistan — with where it stands today as the party completes its tenure.

Flanked by newly appointed Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, the prime minister presented figures for economic indicators from 2013 and compared them with 2018, in a press conference in Islamabad.

He pointed out that foreign direct investment (FDI), per capita income, total investments and capital markets have all grown since the PML-N government took power.

Agricultural credit has increased from Rs259 billion in 2013 to Rs756bn in 2018, he said. Production of major crops including wheat, maize, sugarcane and rice has also increased over this period while efforts are being made to revive cotton production.

Inflation in 2013 was 7.75pc while the consumer price index today stands at 3.77pc, Abbasi said, adding that food, non-food and core inflation have decreased significantly over the past five years.

He said that despite export challenges, the government has been able to bring exports to the same levels as they were in 2013.

Imports, another challenge according to the prime minister, have increased from $33.4bn to $45.6bn, he said, attributing the rise to machinery imports and the recent spike in oil prices.

Remittances have grown over 40pc while the FDI is three times its value in 2013, Abbasi claimed, adding that the per capita income has experienced a 23pc increase since the PML-N took power. Both public and private investment have increased over this period.

"Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) stood at Rs46.5bn while Rs121bn have been disbursed this year. The beneficiaries have increased fro 3.75 million to 5.63m and the monthly amount has been increased to Rs5,000."

The prime minister said that the capital markets suffered because of political events after reaching a historic high but still managed to improve vastly. "FBR collection was Rs1.505 trillion and is now at Rs2.919tr."

The prime minister also said that the credit to private sector was in the negative when the incumbent government took over but has now been brought to Rs527bn.

"As a percentage of GDP, domestic debt has increased from 42.5pc to 46.5pc and the external debt has fallen from 21.4pc to 20.5pc," he said, before handing over the mic to the finance minister who claimed that Pakistan's ability to repay the debt was also increasing with the increase in its debt.