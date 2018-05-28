KP's search for caretaker CM back to square one as Khan ends Afridi's candidacy amid criticism
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday went back on his decision on appointing Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DawnNewsTV reported.
KP CM Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman on Saturday had reportedly reached an agreement over Afridi's candidacy — an accord which according to PTI spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai and provincial law minister Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi also had Khan's blessing at the time.
However, the appointment of Afridi, who is the brother of a sitting PTI Senator and is facing allegations that he had bought his way to the job, attracted fierce criticism from not just opposition parties but also from members within the PTI.
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also questioned the choice when he appeared in the accountability court earlier today.
As a result, according to informed sources, Khan has had a change of heart and it was announced that a fresh round of discussion between the government and the opposition will take place this evening, with a new caretaker CM expected to be announced tomorrow.
Nice decision by IK
This is what transparency is, if all concerned do not have trust in CM then IK has done the right thing and look for someone else who is acceptable to everyone. This is a good example unlike other parties where the king makes the decision and everyone has to follow.
It is the way PTI will run the country if it comes in POWER?
He was picked with the consent of opposition. Good of IK to retract this agreed nomination; any other leader would not have retracted an agreed upon nomination.
In Pakistan sometime we find consciences.
It is worrying because the PTI may be as dysfunctional in power as they are out of power.
Good decision. A leader always admits his mistake and fixes it.
Not get a nod also from establishment
@Hasnain Haque - Well said.
@Nomi Goraya - Yes that's the way!
