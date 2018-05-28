KP's search for caretaker CM back to square one as Khan ends Afridi's candidacy amid criticism

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday went back on his decision on appointing Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DawnNewsTV reported.

KP CM Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman on Saturday had reportedly reached an agreement over Afridi's candidacy — an accord which according to PTI spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai and provincial law minister Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi also had Khan's blessing at the time.

However, the appointment of Afridi, who is the brother of a sitting PTI Senator and is facing allegations that he had bought his way to the job, attracted fierce criticism from not just opposition parties but also from members within the PTI.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also questioned the choice when he appeared in the accountability court earlier today.

As a result, according to informed sources, Khan has had a change of heart and it was announced that a fresh round of discussion between the government and the opposition will take place this evening, with a new caretaker CM expected to be announced tomorrow.