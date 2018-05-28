DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KP's search for caretaker CM back to square one as Khan ends Afridi's candidacy amid criticism

Arif HayatMay 28, 2018

Email


Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday went back on his decision on appointing Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, DawnNewsTV reported.

KP CM Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman on Saturday had reportedly reached an agreement over Afridi's candidacy — an accord which according to PTI spokesperson Shaukat Yousafzai and provincial law minister Imtiaz Shahid Qureshi also had Khan's blessing at the time.

However, the appointment of Afridi, who is the brother of a sitting PTI Senator and is facing allegations that he had bought his way to the job, attracted fierce criticism from not just opposition parties but also from members within the PTI.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had also questioned the choice when he appeared in the accountability court earlier today.

As a result, according to informed sources, Khan has had a change of heart and it was announced that a fresh round of discussion between the government and the opposition will take place this evening, with a new caretaker CM expected to be announced tomorrow.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
Faryad Ali
May 28, 2018 03:42pm

Nice decision by IK

Hasnain Haque
May 28, 2018 03:58pm

This is what transparency is, if all concerned do not have trust in CM then IK has done the right thing and look for someone else who is acceptable to everyone. This is a good example unlike other parties where the king makes the decision and everyone has to follow.

Nomi Goraya
May 28, 2018 04:02pm

It is the way PTI will run the country if it comes in POWER?

Harmony-1©
May 28, 2018 04:08pm

He was picked with the consent of opposition. Good of IK to retract this agreed nomination; any other leader would not have retracted an agreed upon nomination.

M1 Jamal
May 28, 2018 04:15pm

In Pakistan sometime we find consciences.

Alba
May 28, 2018 04:19pm

It is worrying because the PTI may be as dysfunctional in power as they are out of power.

Yaqoob
May 28, 2018 04:22pm

Good decision. A leader always admits his mistake and fixes it.

Tahir
May 28, 2018 04:22pm

Not get a nod also from establishment

Harmony-1©
May 28, 2018 05:01pm

@Hasnain Haque - Well said.

Harmony-1©
May 28, 2018 05:03pm

@Nomi Goraya - Yes that's the way!

Manzoor Afridi was picked with the consent of opposition. Good of IK to retract this agreed nomination; any other leader would not have retracted an agreed upon nomination.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Messiah complex

Messiah complex

Unsurprisingly, evangelicals are also hardcore Trump supporters.

Editorial

May 28, 2018

NAB investigations

FOR the land mafia in Sindh, whose tentacles reach all the way up to the highest echelons of power, this is...
May 28, 2018

Mental health awareness

AS the 69th World Mental Health Awareness month, observed in a number of countries, comes to a close, the theme of...
Updated May 27, 2018

Spymasters speak

Durrani will be “asked to explain his position on his views attributed to him” in the book."
May 27, 2018

Chinese loans

THE growing tendency to rely on loans from China to finance the current account deficit needs to be carefully...
May 27, 2018

Missing in Sindh

SINCE last August, an escalation of abductions in Sindh has yet to net any actionable information on the deplorable...