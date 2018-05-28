DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'We can allay each other’s concerns,' Afghan NSA tells Gen Bajwa

Dawn.comMay 28, 2018

Email


Afghan NSA-led delegation meeting with COAS Bajwa.— Courtesy: ISPR
Afghan NSA-led delegation meeting with COAS Bajwa.— Courtesy: ISPR

Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Sunday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the bilateral relations and particularly the operationalisation of recently concluded Afghan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS), an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, issued on Sunday night, read.

The meeting happened hours after a final Constitutional prerequisite for the merger of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) was fulfilled as KP Assembly validated the bill already passed by the National Assembly as well as the Senate.

The Afghanistan government had opposed the proposed merger of Fata with KP, the Foreign Office, however, had rejected the statement issued by the official Afghan press agency against the merger. "Our parliament’s decision reflects the will of the people of Pakistan. The principles of non-interference and non-intervention in the conduct of bilateral relations need be scrupulously adhered to by Afghanistan," read the FO statement.

Read: KP-Fata merger bill is another win for democracy

On Sunday, Afghan NSA Atmar said that Afghanistan has very positive expectations from Pakistan and with mutual help, "we can allay each other’s concerns" and apply our energies to bring about enduring peace and stability, the ISPR statement read.

According to the statement, the Afghan side was appreciative of Pakistan’s initiative in preparation of the framework document to improve cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

"The two sides agreed to fast-track the formulation of working groups, especially on bilateral security cooperation and to undertake measures that would assist both sides in the reduction of violence at the hands of terrorists," the statement read.

"We must begin with the trust that neither covets an inch of the other's territory nor is letting its land being used against the other," the COAS was quoted as saying.

"Suspicions will only fuel negativity and facilitate detractors," he added.

The Afghan delegation also extended an invitation on behalf of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the COAS for visiting Kabul, which he accepted.

The Afghan delegation comprised National Directorate of Security, Afghanistan's premier spy agency, head Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak, Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal and other officials. The Pakistani side was also joined by Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
Home

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Normalising ties with India

Normalising ties with India

A shift in India’s strategic posture could open the door to addressing, if not fully resolving, the major issues.

Editorial

Updated May 27, 2018

Spymasters speak

Durrani will be “asked to explain his position on his views attributed to him” in the book."
May 27, 2018

Chinese loans

THE growing tendency to rely on loans from China to finance the current account deficit needs to be carefully...
May 27, 2018

Missing in Sindh

SINCE last August, an escalation of abductions in Sindh has yet to net any actionable information on the deplorable...
Updated May 26, 2018

Truth commission

COMMISSIONS have been proposed and used in the past with a view to sidelining issues of national importance that may...
May 26, 2018

The youth vote

THE approaching general election in Pakistan is not just about choosing a political party that promises the best...
May 26, 2018

Sialkot mob attack

IT is, unfortunately, all too easy in this country to work up people’s religious feelings and then direct these...