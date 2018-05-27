Missing boy found dead in Nawabshah graveyard

A teenage boy, missing for the past 23 days, was found dead in a graveyard on Sunday in Daulatpur town of Nawabshah, police said.

The 13-year-old was a resident of village Laiq Dahiri from where he went missing in early May.

"The matter was reported to the local police well on time, however, no concrete efforts were made to ensure safe recovery of the child," the devastated father of the victim alleged.

The parents of the victim feared that the boy was sexually assaulted before he was killed. The deceased's body was transported to Qazi Ahmed hospital in a police mobile for a post-mortem examination before it was handed over to the parents.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Sajid Ameer Sadozai, when contacted, said that samples have been collected for a DNA test to verify whether the boy had been sexually assaulted or not. The facts behind the boy's death can only be revealed after the autopsy report is furnished by medical examiners.

The SSP said that the police had made all possible efforts for safe recovery of the child. He added that the condition of the recovered body suggested that the boy was killed on the same day he had gone missing.

The police will register a case upon the arrival of the boy's parents, the SSP added.

Zulfiqar Ali Khaskheli, Coordinator of Child Rights Advocacy Network, strongly condemned the incident. Talking to journalists on Sunday, he expressed alarm over the rise in the number of such cases where children were being abducted for criminal assault.

He said that a demonstration would be held in protest against the incident. He demanded immediate arrest of the culprits and registration of a case.

Shepherd boy dies of thirst in Thar

An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a jungle near his village in Mithi, the father of the victim told reporters on Sunday.

It emerged that the boy had gone to the jungle with his herd on Friday. The boy's father and other villagers while talking to local reporters said that the boy left his home with the herd early in the morning. When he did not return by nightfall, a search party was formed to locate him.

According to the father, the body was found the next day. The father added that apparently the boy was died of thirst due to the extremely hot weather in the desert region.