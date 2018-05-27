DAWN.COM

2 policemen among four killed in Quetta firing

Syed Ali Shah | Ismail SasoliUpdated May 27, 2018

Two policemen and two alleged miscreants were killed in two subsequent firing incidents at Quetta's Sirki Road on Sunday evening, Quetta police said.

According to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema, unknown miscreants opened fire on two police officers, identified as Abdul Rasheed and Bashir Shah, in Capri Cinema area of Sirki road.

The officers, who were on their way home, died on the spot, he said. In the meantime, a police party from a nearby post rushed to the crime scene and killed two alleged attackers. One of the attackers managed to escape in an injured state, he added.

Read: How death stalks policemen in Quetta

Four passersby were also injured during the exchange of fire and were rushed to Quetta's Civil Hospital for treatment, where the condition of one of the victims was said to be critical.

A huge contingent of police and security personnel reached the spot as an investigation into the incident went underway.

Police officials believe the incident was a part of an ongoing targeted killing spree in the city.

3 Levies personnel killed in road accident

Three Levies personnel were killed and 12 others injured in a road accident in Awaran district of Balochistan on Sunday, officials said.

According to Awaran Deputy Commissioner, a bus carrying Levies personnel turned turtle near Jhao area. Two personnel died on the spot whereas another scummed to his injuries on the way to a hospital.

The bodies and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital, Bela, he added. The condition of four injured was said to be critical.

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 27, 2018 08:24pm

What a grave and great tragedy?

Ahmed bin Babar
May 27, 2018 08:47pm

Good job by the police, track down and eliminate the remaining fuss...

