Elderly woman found in trash dump accuses sons of beating her up

An elderly woman was found amid a pile of trash in Sukkur's Bus Terminal area on Sunday and taken to the hospital by passers-by.

According to the woman, her two sons allegedly beat her up over a family dispute and then left her in a semi-conscious state. She added that residents of the area took her to the district hospital.

Sukkur SSP Muhammad Amjad Sheikh took notice of the incident and ordered that strict action be taken against those involved in the incident.

SSP Sheikh also announced that he would personally take care of all of the woman's medical expenses. He directed that the woman be shifted to a private hospital in Sukkur.

One of the sons was arrested by the police but denied any involvement in the incident. He claimed that his mother had gone missing from home.

Separately, Bahria Welfare Foundation, following news of the incident, sent a team of the foundation's workers to Sukkur.

The team, after examining the woman at the private hospital, decided to transfer her to Karachi for better medical care.

Bahria Welfare Foundation Manager retired commander Muhammad Arif told DawnNewsTV that the foundation will "provide the best possible healthcare to the woman".

"We will not let her be left alone even after she has fully recovered," said commander Arif.