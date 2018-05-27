Elderly woman found in trash dump accuses sons of beating her up
An elderly woman was found amid a pile of trash in Sukkur's Bus Terminal area on Sunday and taken to the hospital by passers-by.
According to the woman, her two sons allegedly beat her up over a family dispute and then left her in a semi-conscious state. She added that residents of the area took her to the district hospital.
Sukkur SSP Muhammad Amjad Sheikh took notice of the incident and ordered that strict action be taken against those involved in the incident.
SSP Sheikh also announced that he would personally take care of all of the woman's medical expenses. He directed that the woman be shifted to a private hospital in Sukkur.
One of the sons was arrested by the police but denied any involvement in the incident. He claimed that his mother had gone missing from home.
Separately, Bahria Welfare Foundation, following news of the incident, sent a team of the foundation's workers to Sukkur.
The team, after examining the woman at the private hospital, decided to transfer her to Karachi for better medical care.
Bahria Welfare Foundation Manager retired commander Muhammad Arif told DawnNewsTV that the foundation will "provide the best possible healthcare to the woman".
"We will not let her be left alone even after she has fully recovered," said commander Arif.
Comments (12)
Signs of Qayama. This is a matter of moral decay of our society
This could only happen in a degenerate society like ours. Leaving their own old mother on a trash dump after beating her. Does our laws proscribe any punishment for such acts?
This is terrible news, hope is not true:(
Isn't this a simple case of attempted murder, assault causing grievous bodily harm, assault through psychological abuse. These are three different offences names here already. If these Suspects are sentence correctly and in consecutive order they should be in jail for at least 20 years.
If this is true then the sons should be several punished for this most disgraceful act that cannot be ignored without a further thorough investigation. Very shameful!
A failed and disgusting act
How unconscious the sons are now a days.
@SHAHID SATTAR yess law does provide punishment for such emotionless people. However, this is the sign of degeneration and this act is more of ones own self respect and emotion rather than associated with law. Even if law punish them still they should self assess their act and be ashamed of what they did with their own mother , who was once feeding them
This is just a glimpse of our decaying society. We as a nation morally corrupt and ethically destroyed completely.
A sad but true face of our society. and we should stop criticizing old houses in the developed countries.
Shahbash SSP Sheikh for offering to take care of this lady's medical exp. And also thx to the foundation for care and concern. Law must be fully administered against culprits.
Is our culture decaying? What about our religion responsibilities? If our legislators can make laws according to their choice hurriedly, why not make strict laws against this horrendous crime. China has already made laws for haresment of parents.