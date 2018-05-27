KP Assembly starts session to validate Fata bill as protests continue outside

Following a delay due to protests, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly has managed to started its session to validate the bill seeking merger of Fata with the province.
Speaker Asad Qaiser is presiding over the session while lawmakers, including KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman, are in attendance. Large contingents of police have been deployed in the area.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Baldev Kumar, who was acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in Buner in April in the 2016 murder of Soran Singh — took oath as member of the provincial assembly at the start of the session.
The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) has been opposing the bill and demanding a referendum to seek assent of tribal people before Fata’s merger with KP.
Even though the bill has been passed by both houses of the parliament, Article 239(4) of the Constitution says that the president cannot assent a constitutional amendment bill which affects geographical boundaries of a province without approval by the assembly of that province.
Article 239(4) of the Constitution reads, “A bill to amend the Constitution which would have the effect of altering the limits of a province shall not be presented to the president for assent unless it has been passed by the provincial assembly of that province by the votes of not less than two-thirds of its total membership.”
Protest against merger
Party workers, including those from Fata, had gathered outside the KP assembly since early morning and had threatened to put padlocks on the assembly gates so that no one could make it inside the premises for the session that was scheduled for 2pm.
After hours of negotiations and resorting to baton-charge, police had managed to control the workers and clear them from the entrance to the assembly building. The protest, however, is continuing outside, according to DawnNewsTV.
"We will not let the Fata merger bill be approved," the protesters had chanted as they started burning tires on the road leading to the assembly.
District administration and the police had persistently tried to convince the protesters to vacate the area in front of the main entrance and continue their protest outside the back gate of the assembly.
According to reports, the protesters pelted policemen and media vehicles with stones. Windows of a DawnNewsTV mobile were also broken. Police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge to control the crowd.
Fate of Fata
The session — being held just a day before the assembly's dissolution on the completion of its five-year term — was convened only to give its approval to the historic bill that would erase the colonial-era division between tribal areas and the province.
If the bill does not get through the KP Assembly, then the fate of Fata merger will be in the hands of new representatives to be elected in the coming general elections. Even after its passage from the National Assembly and the Senate, the president will have to wait to give his assent till the installation of the new assembly.
After the provincial assembly’s approval the landmark bill will bring the tribal borderlands, comprising seven agencies and six Frontier Regions, to the mainstream and they will be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tribal people will get representation in the KP Assembly through the amendment.
