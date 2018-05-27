KP Assembly approves landmark bill merging Fata with province
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Sunday approved the KP-Fata merger bill, paving way for the merger of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas (Fata) with the province.
The bill was passed with two-thirds majority — a Constitutional prerequisite for the proposed merger. As many as 92 lawmakers voted in favour while seven MPAs used their votes against the bill.
Following the provincial assembly’s approval, the landmark bill will bring the tribal borderlands, comprising seven agencies and six Frontier Regions, to the mainstream and they will be merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Tribal people will get representation in the KP Assembly through the amendment.
KP Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, while speaking in the assembly, asked the opponents of the bill to unite with those in favour. He said that the local bodies elections will be held in Fata this year, whereas the general elections will be held next year.
"During a meeting of the Fata Reforms Committee, Chief of Army Staff Gen Javed Qamar Bajwa had asked me to settle the issue of Fata once and for all," he told fellow lawmakers.
The chief minister made it clear that Shariah Nizam-e-Adl Regulation (SNAR) would not be touched under the bill.
Assembly in session
Speaker Asad Qaiser presided over the session which started late due to protests outside the assembly.
KP Law Minister Imtiaz Shahid tabled the bill seeking a merger of Fata with the province in the assembly amid ruckus as the lawmakers associated with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) as well as disgruntled PTI members chanted slogans to register their protests.
The JUI-F has been opposing the bill and demanding a referendum to seek assent of tribal people before Fata’s merger with KP.
Read: KP-Fata merger bill is another win for democracy
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Baldev Kumar, who was acquitted by an anti-terrorism court in Buner in April in the 2016 murder of Soran Singh — took oath as member of the provincial assembly at the start of the session.
Even though the bill had been passed by both houses of the parliament, Article 239(4) of the Constitution says that the president cannot assent a constitutional amendment bill which affects geographical boundaries of a province without approval by the assembly of that province.
The session today — being held just a day before the assembly's dissolution on the completion of its five-year term — was thus convened only to give its approval to the historic bill that would erase the colonial-era division between tribal areas and the province.
Protest against merger
Party workers, including those from Fata, had gathered outside the KP assembly since early morning and had threatened to put padlocks on the assembly gates so that no one could make it inside the premises for the session that was scheduled for 2pm.
After hours of negotiations and resorting to baton-charge, police had managed to control the workers and clear them from the entrance to the assembly building. The protest, however, is continuing outside, according to DawnNewsTV.
"We will not let the Fata merger bill be approved," the protesters had chanted as they started burning tires on the road leading to the assembly.
District administration and the police had persistently tried to convince the protesters to vacate the area in front of the main entrance and continue their protest outside the back gate of the assembly.
According to reports, the protesters pelted policemen and media vehicles with stones. Windows of a DawnNewsTV mobile were also broken. Police resorted to tear gas shelling and baton-charge to control the crowd.
Comments (78)
this is how terrorism is promoted by jui .supporting a government for 5 years then deceiving at the end and pelting state institutions with stones thinking that they would succeed in their agenda by causing fear
Get hold of JUI leadership and tell them to end this circus and respect the constitution. If they r unwilling to cooperate, send them to jail
Jui-F only resorts to violence.
Sad.
The constitutional and democratic way to merge or grant a separate entity to a region is to hold referendum in order to seek opinion of the people of that region whether they want to join a federating unit or otherwise. But in our country no proper procedure is developed nor do they listen to other views and every thing is passed in haste. This is the reason that problems are created which can hardly be overcome by the provincial or federal government.
Fazlur Rehman and Co. in action
They should resist this in Assembly not on roads.
What is wrong with our ulema? Have they totally lost it? I can not believe I used to have feelings for this JUI party in the past. This is so obvious anti-Pakistan move and anti-democratic as well when you block voters from casting their votes.
Staged demo by corrupt politician!
The reality of criminal minded religious party unleashed. The CM should seek immediate arrest of all these protesters by the help of great Rangers of Pakistan. I am sure if they arrest and investigate them, most of them shall be found involved in many attacks.
What could be expected from JUI F. This party has always played negative role in any approach towards betterment. Sensing of getting left out in the current and future scenario this party is creating a hurdle on way to betterment for FATA peoples.
The JUI is no friend of the FATA people. They will be rejected in coming elections.
Real face of JUI(F) has been exposed.
Peaceful protest should be allowed but any violence must be dealt with full force. Maulana shouldn't be allowed to sabotage the Democratic move.
Dictatorship through a facade of Democracy.
Merger is better for KP and Pakistan. Provincial Assembly should go ahead irrespective of the protests.
Thank you Maulana fazal and Achakzai.
what's their problem?
Shock to see this What else they want other than what the merger had for them i think they are doing so just to appease or obey their political bosses as certain political parties want these people under their subjugation
Total protesters are not more than 200. 200 people shouldn't decide fate of Fata. 99.99% people of Fata like merging with kpk.
What Mahmod Khan Achakzai politics will be based upon from now.
Passing of the bill from two houses of parliment and endorsed by KPK assembly does not prove it has the willful support of the fata people. In the absence of referrundum this merger would be an enforced merger.
JUI-F, give up. Your strangle hold over FATA and its people is over. People of FATA deserve equal rights.
What is the problem with JUIF? Why are they still opposing it? Very strange and sorrowful
Paid protestors of jui-f just like their leader. They didnt have the guts to protest in Islamabad as they can't afford to leave the govt alliance. Shame that these mullas fool the people by doing politics in the name of religion.
What is JUI scared off? Why are they requiring a referendum when many parties are ok with it. What are they afraid of losing? Even majority citizens of fata are in favor.
Maulana SB need to be asked why
Protesters against the Bill had really turned up in large numbers if we are to include the tyres as well.
Here is another example of totally stupid and inept politicians running this country. When there is a dire need of more provinces in the country and existing provinces to be split up on administrative grounds what do we find, one area that could be named as a separate province is being absorbed by another!
Now it is clear that JUI is against merger and started to protest - obviously, we know who are behind this historical move!
annexation of Fata into the mainland has to be done by the will of the people or else there is not much difference between Pakistan and India. The only difference is India is holding Kashmir against the will of the people and we are trying to merge Fata against their will...there has to be a referendum...I am logically in favor of a referendum. It would be the only legitimate way.
Merger seems in the larger interest of tribal peoples of FATA. No political party should oppose the merger unless it can bring forward its demerits and can convince the general public that merger will harm the people of the FATA.
Maulana and his party always like to stand against the interest of Pakistan.
@Orakzai. How do you know 99% want merger? Why not do referendum?
Unless you have a refetrundum you cannot know majority is in favor of this bill.
Welcome Fata people to KPK....
Why referandum is not an option?. Who is afraid of opinion of people of FATA?
@khanm No need for a referendum when all the elders' councils have agreed.
@Sameer - @Orakzai is right. We want this merger. Only few 100 are protesting.
How do we know what the community we live in wants? The real question is : How do you know that we do not want? I do not want to waste a minute just to make you happy !!
JUI-F at its worst.
JUI-F is pathetically trying to justify its existence.
This is a very small part of the money taken from lobbyists, in action.
One can not hate these people enough for what they do.
Maulana Fazul Rehman is a liability on Pakistan. JUIF should be completely ban forever. Moreover they are promoting hatred and terrorism.
@Shah
They are not ulama. They r politicians with no morality
Great news.
@Truth you are wrong, as wrong can be. The three houses you mentioned, represent the people.
@Truth the small number of protestors proves beyond any doubt that the vast majority are in favor of the merger.
Today JUI-F Acted like PTI did in 2014 outside the National Assembly!
@Sameer get a referendum done to undo merger after the fact.
@khanm your argument is not worthy of a reply.
Most of the negative comments come from outside the country if you know what I mean.
What is JUI-F's objection to merger.
Great News for unity of Pakistan. CONGRATULATIONS
Great news
@Shah, Please don't call these law breakers as Ulema.
Wonderful. Congratulations to our fellow countrymen in FATA and the rest of Pakistan.
Great historic decision by the KP assembly, executed with two-third majority vote in a democratic fashion. Let JUI protest as long as it's peaceful since it'ss part of democracy and true democratic values and practices.
@Z Khan Looks like they want FATA to remain in the 'stone age?'
Should Maulana Fazal becarrested for attacking a provincial assembly. Where is his democracy lectures? Is stopping MPAs from entering assembly hall called Islamic democracy? Maulana should leave politics for good. His name will be remembered in history as opportunist person who used religion for personal gains.
Congratulations to all.A great day for the nation
Very good news and setback for those who unjustly opposed the merger - Shame on such negative and disloyal politicians!
Maulana sb will be remembered forever.
It will lessen the foreign interference in the tribal area and will help in restoring law and order in the area. But what the role for the Governor left in KPK? It is now a reduntant post and better to be abolished it to curtail the huge expenditure.In the new emerging scrario drastic constitutional amendments are required to streamline the election of members to the senate; the election and power of the president, and the decision on the post of governor in the province.
@khanm Refrendum is require when people against the Govt move but here people support the merger no protest from FATA people because now they are equal rights for a normal Pakistani.
If 7 can barricade the way of overwhelming 92 lawmakers then it is no democracy. How can the lawmakers be against their own democratic house of lawmaking?
It's a positive move in theory but negative in practice. In just a few days, without giving adequate thought, the scheme has been passed hurriedly at federal and provincial level. At a stroke, a population of millions of Pashtuns/Pakhtuns has been added to KPK, upsetting existing demographic balances. The minority ethnic groups in the province have now been further marginalized. What will happen to them? Who will protect the rights of Derajat people from DI Khan, Hazarawals in Hazara division, Chitralis in Chitral and other such peoples? This is ethno-cultural terrorism. When Indians do this in Jammu and Kashmir we protest but we are doing the same thing now. There must be a fair resolution to this problem- the KPK minority zones must now also be separated and merged with other areas I provinces. I strongly appeal that the government think about this urgently.
I totally agree with this merger. But there is nothing wrong with the demand for a referendum provided the intentions are correct. Many civilised societies have a say on major issues that can affect them this way. But do our people have the awareness to use their vote wisely? And really what does JUI have to lose with this merger. Anyway, I am happy that this merger is taking place.
united we stand... KP-FATA...
Historical day for FATA..
@Sameer , you are right. Referendum should not only be held in FATA but also KPK. There are sizable ethnic minorities in the province who don't want a sudden addition to the Pashtun/Pakhtun majority. They too have a right to express their reservations and demand separation from KPK .
Shame on JUI. I would say enemy of Pakistan within.
After merger, what, the situation remains the same.
KP was the only state where the people them selves elected to become part of Pakistan. This is something people like Achakzai and Fazl ur Rehman can not digest whose family were extremely anti-Pakistan. No wonder they are against the merger of FATA too. Still some will give them their vote.
@Gaurav that's how our enemies view it. Cannot expect anything else from the.
Leaders and workers of such protesters be disqualified for contesting election to parliament who do not respect majority view of parliament
A right step in the right direction. Congratulation to the people of Fata and Pakistan.
@Sameer Whether people want merger or not, people have rejected the politics of JUI, working as a political team of TTP
How would few people decide fate of whole province to merge with other. This MUST be done by holding referendum as was done in the UK for brexit.
Well done IK, being new to politics and governance you have shown good vision and maturity.