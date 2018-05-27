DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Afghanistan registers candidates for long-delayed elections

ReutersUpdated May 27, 2018

Email


KABUL: Afghanistan launched the registration of candidates for parliamentary and district elections on Saturday, taking another step towards a long-delayed ballot that has been threatened by deadly attacks on voter registration centres.

Gula Jan Badi Sayad, head of the Independent Election Commission, told a news conference registration would be open for the next 12 days. Hundreds of candidates are expected to come forward.

Read: The US and Afghan crisis

The elections for the national parliament and district councils are due to be held on Oct 20, more than three years after parliament’s original five-year term ended in 2015.

As well as giving the assembly a legal mandate to sit, they are seen as a dry run for a presidential election expected in 2019.

The elections have been strongly backed by Afghanistan’s international partners, which see them as a key test of democratic legitimacy, but they have faced a series of hurdles including technical problems, worries over voter fraud and major security concerns.

About 60 people were killed last month when a suicide bomber attacked a voter registration centre in the capital Kabul and there have been a string of smaller incidents elsewhere.

Sayad said on Saturday that some 3.2 million people had registered to vote so far, still well short of the potential electorate of 14 million but exceeding some forecasts that the violence would halt the registration process entirely.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Normalising ties with India

Normalising ties with India

A shift in India’s strategic posture could open the door to addressing, if not fully resolving, the major issues.

Editorial

Updated May 27, 2018

Spymasters speak

Durrani will be “asked to explain his position on his views attributed to him” in the book."
May 27, 2018

Chinese loans

THE growing tendency to rely on loans from China to finance the current account deficit needs to be carefully...
May 27, 2018

Missing in Sindh

SINCE last August, an escalation of abductions in Sindh has yet to net any actionable information on the deplorable...
Updated May 26, 2018

Truth commission

COMMISSIONS have been proposed and used in the past with a view to sidelining issues of national importance that may...
May 26, 2018

The youth vote

THE approaching general election in Pakistan is not just about choosing a political party that promises the best...
May 26, 2018

Sialkot mob attack

IT is, unfortunately, all too easy in this country to work up people’s religious feelings and then direct these...