General Elections 2018 to be held on July 25

President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan recommending that the general elections be held on July 25, 2018, Radio Pakistan reported.

The polling for the national and provincial assemblies will be held on the same day.

Earlier this week, the ECP had sent a summary to President Mamnoon proposing holding of the 2018 general elections on any date between July 25 and 27.

Under Section 57 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017, the president holds the authority to announce the date for elections in consultation with the ECP.

The five-year constitutional term of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly will end on May 31 while the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms on May 28.

According to clause 224 of the Constitution, elections for the national and provincial assemblies are to be held within 60 days following the day the term of the assemblies expires.