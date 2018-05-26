General Elections 2018 to be held on July 25
President Mamnoon Hussain on Saturday approved a summary sent by the Election Commission of Pakistan recommending that the general elections be held on July 25, 2018, Radio Pakistan reported.
The polling for the national and provincial assemblies will be held on the same day.
Earlier this week, the ECP had sent a summary to President Mamnoon proposing holding of the 2018 general elections on any date between July 25 and 27.
Under Section 57 (1) of the Elections Act, 2017, the president holds the authority to announce the date for elections in consultation with the ECP.
The five-year constitutional term of the National Assembly and the Punjab Assembly will end on May 31 while the Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies will complete their terms on May 28.
According to clause 224 of the Constitution, elections for the national and provincial assemblies are to be held within 60 days following the day the term of the assemblies expires.
Comments (8)
7/25 hopefully, will be the day, Pakistan makes history, by rejecting the biggest political cliques and opportunist politicians who have done nothing for the country - despite repeatedly voted into office.
Time for fresh faces, fresh blood, fresh ideas and a new beginning!
If the nation votes for the same crooks again - we've got no one to blame but ourselves
May 7/25 be remembered as a day when people voted to take back control of their country from deep state and their agents.
Wish & Pray 25/07/2018 Pro Election Announcement :Pakistan has elected Imran Khan as it’s next PM .... InshAllah
Although not substantial work has been done, it is a good sign, for continuation of democracy, that peaceful transfer of power is expected to take place in Pakistan.
I hope the people of Pakistan see some sense and vote for a change.
@Falcon1 let's hope it's not a fresh beginning of further opportunism. Old blood has thoroughly made its way into the non-Victor parties. Don't expect new faces, no matter who wins.
It is the responsibility of the powers to ensure the election is carried out fair and free without any pressure or intimidation. There should be a mechanism to report any pressure or bribe by any candidate before elections, quick inquiry and disqualification if found guilty. I know this practice of intimidating or bribing voters is very common in entire Sindh, and perhaps entire country.