DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lord's Test: Pakistan heading for innings win over England inside 3 days

AP | Dawn.comUpdated May 26, 2018

Email


Mohammad Abbas celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook. —AP
Mohammad Abbas celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Alastair Cook. —AP

Pakistan was closing in on an innings win inside three days at Lord's after England lost four wickets in 38 balls in another batting collapse in the first test on Saturday.

Dawid Malan (12) and Jonny Bairstow (0) fell to Mohammad Amir in the space of three balls, before Ben Stokes (9) pulled an innocuous delivery from legspinner Shadab Khan to mid wicket 17 balls later.

Then came the big one, captain Joe Root, who was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for 68.

At tea, England was 111-6 and still trailed Pakistan by 68 runs. For a young and inexperienced team like this Pakistan lineup, it would be an impressive victory at the home of cricket.

Pakistan earlier added 13 runs before being bowled out for 363 in reply to England's disappointing first-innings total of 184, which ended with the last five wickets falling for just 16 runs.

England has been prone to batting implosions in recent years and another arrived on a warm afternoon at Lord's, sparked by a superb catch from wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed to remove Malan.

Two balls later, Amir shaped a ball through the gate as Bairstow was beaten all ends up.

Stokes' dismissal was tame it was virtually catching practice for substitute fielder Fakhar Zaman and worse was to come when Abbas, who had earlier removed Alastair Cook for 1, sent down a good length ball that nipped back and struck Root on the knee roll.

The captain reviewed but to no avail. Abbas' figures were 2-8 off seven overs.

Jos Buttler, who hasn't played any red-ball cricket since December, was unbeaten on 2 and 20-year-old debutant Dom Bess on 0 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan added 13 runs before being bowled out for 363, establishing a first-innings lead of 179.

Mohammed Abbas was the last man dismissed, when he gloved a delivery from Mark Wood to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for 5. Mohammad Amir was left stranded on 24 not out.

Middle order batsman and the highest scorer of the innings, Babar Azam, who had left the field after being injured on Friday, could not come out to bat as he was ruled out of the entire series with a fracture.

Pakistan team's Physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon said that he had fractured his left forearm, just above the wrist, and would be unable to play for four to six weeks.

Azam's 68-run innings, nevertheless, helped Pakistan bring the home side under pressure on day two of the match while opened Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and spinner Shadab Khan also scored half centuries.

Unlike the first two days, the sun was out on day three at Lord's as the England openers made their way on to the pitch with almost the entire day's play to look forward to.

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis rang the five-minute bell on day three, a practice introduced in 2007 to signify the start of the play.

Earlier, England collapsed for only 184 on day one, with both Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas taking four wickets each. Only Alastair Cook was able to make a substantial contribution of 70 for his team.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Humble
May 26, 2018 04:35pm

Well done pakistan team , surely you can win Lord’s test match.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 26, 2018 05:14pm

Pakistan is in strong position and should not relax and keep the pressure on England team with good length bowling and sharp fielding. At lunch England has lost two wicket with only 37 runs on board.

Raja Parekh
May 26, 2018 07:32pm

Some luck!

BhaRAT
May 26, 2018 08:21pm

@Raja Parekh Some people don’t have life always thinking negatively

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time’s up

Time’s up

Usama Khilji
Women using social media to speak up have received unparalleled solidarity — and astonishing backlash.

Editorial

Updated May 26, 2018

Truth commission

COMMISSIONS have been proposed and used in the past with a view to sidelining issues of national importance that may...
May 26, 2018

The youth vote

THE approaching general election in Pakistan is not just about choosing a political party that promises the best...
May 26, 2018

Sialkot mob attack

IT is, unfortunately, all too easy in this country to work up people’s religious feelings and then direct these...
Updated May 25, 2018

Nawaz’s ‘revelations’

The latest allegations are unsurprising but the bluntness with which they were spelled out is remarkable and dangerous.
May 25, 2018

Water shortages

IT is becoming a familiar ritual now. When water flows in the Indus river system go down, the leadership of Sindh...
The same old kingdom?
May 25, 2018

The same old kingdom?

Is this the new kingdom the millennial crown prince promised, in which women are entitled to drive — but not to speak?