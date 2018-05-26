Lord's Test: Pakistan heading for innings win over England inside 3 days

Pakistan was closing in on an innings win inside three days at Lord's after England lost four wickets in 38 balls in another batting collapse in the first test on Saturday.

Dawid Malan (12) and Jonny Bairstow (0) fell to Mohammad Amir in the space of three balls, before Ben Stokes (9) pulled an innocuous delivery from legspinner Shadab Khan to mid wicket 17 balls later.

Then came the big one, captain Joe Root, who was trapped lbw by Mohammad Abbas for 68.

At tea, England was 111-6 and still trailed Pakistan by 68 runs. For a young and inexperienced team like this Pakistan lineup, it would be an impressive victory at the home of cricket.

Pakistan earlier added 13 runs before being bowled out for 363 in reply to England's disappointing first-innings total of 184, which ended with the last five wickets falling for just 16 runs.

England has been prone to batting implosions in recent years and another arrived on a warm afternoon at Lord's, sparked by a superb catch from wicketkeeper and captain Sarfraz Ahmed to remove Malan.

Two balls later, Amir shaped a ball through the gate as Bairstow was beaten all ends up.

Stokes' dismissal was tame it was virtually catching practice for substitute fielder Fakhar Zaman and worse was to come when Abbas, who had earlier removed Alastair Cook for 1, sent down a good length ball that nipped back and struck Root on the knee roll.

The captain reviewed but to no avail. Abbas' figures were 2-8 off seven overs.

Jos Buttler, who hasn't played any red-ball cricket since December, was unbeaten on 2 and 20-year-old debutant Dom Bess on 0 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan added 13 runs before being bowled out for 363, establishing a first-innings lead of 179.

Mohammed Abbas was the last man dismissed, when he gloved a delivery from Mark Wood to wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for 5. Mohammad Amir was left stranded on 24 not out.

Middle order batsman and the highest scorer of the innings, Babar Azam, who had left the field after being injured on Friday, could not come out to bat as he was ruled out of the entire series with a fracture.

Babar Azam injury update by Pakistan Team Physiotherapist, Cliffe Deacon pic.twitter.com/OTRVNMAxf8 — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) May 25, 2018

Pakistan team's Physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon said that he had fractured his left forearm, just above the wrist, and would be unable to play for four to six weeks.

Azam's 68-run innings, nevertheless, helped Pakistan bring the home side under pressure on day two of the match while opened Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq and spinner Shadab Khan also scored half centuries.

Unlike the first two days, the sun was out on day three at Lord's as the England openers made their way on to the pitch with almost the entire day's play to look forward to.

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis rang the five-minute bell on day three, a practice introduced in 2007 to signify the start of the play.

Earlier, England collapsed for only 184 on day one, with both Hassan Ali and Mohammad Abbas taking four wickets each. Only Alastair Cook was able to make a substantial contribution of 70 for his team.