DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Manzoor Afridi set to become caretaker CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Arif HayatUpdated May 26, 2018

Email


Photo by author
Photo by author

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman have reached an agreement to install Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker CM of the province, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday citing sources close to the development.

Afridi, who is the brother of Senator Ayub Afridi and uncle of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, looks set to assume temporary charge of KP once the incumbent provincial government completes its five-year term, according to DawnNewsTV sources.

Read: The caretaker government: Why do we have one and what purpose does it fulfil?

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has also reportedly signed off on Afridi taking over as the KP's caretaker CM.

An official announcement in this regard is expected to be made later this evening or on Sunday.

A businessman by profession, Afridi is venturing into politics for the first time. His sibling, Ayub is a member of the PTI and was elected a Senator in the elections held on March 3.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
DUA
May 26, 2018 12:43pm

What a change !

Philosopher (from Japan)
May 26, 2018 12:53pm

Money talks and talks loudly here.

Hasnain Haque
May 26, 2018 01:07pm

Well done KPK leading from front.

Citizen
May 26, 2018 01:07pm

decisions are made in this way.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time’s up

Time’s up

Usama Khilji
Women using social media to speak up have received unparalleled solidarity — and astonishing backlash.

Editorial

Updated May 26, 2018

Truth commission

COMMISSIONS have been proposed and used in the past with a view to sidelining issues of national importance that may...
May 26, 2018

The youth vote

THE approaching general election in Pakistan is not just about choosing a political party that promises the best...
May 26, 2018

Sialkot mob attack

IT is, unfortunately, all too easy in this country to work up people’s religious feelings and then direct these...
Updated May 25, 2018

Nawaz’s ‘revelations’

The latest allegations are unsurprising but the bluntness with which they were spelled out is remarkable and dangerous.
May 25, 2018

Water shortages

IT is becoming a familiar ritual now. When water flows in the Indus river system go down, the leadership of Sindh...
The same old kingdom?
May 25, 2018

The same old kingdom?

Is this the new kingdom the millennial crown prince promised, in which women are entitled to drive — but not to speak?