Manzoor Afridi set to become caretaker CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutfur Rehman have reached an agreement to install Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker CM of the province, DawnNewsTV reported on Saturday citing sources close to the development.

Afridi, who is the brother of Senator Ayub Afridi and uncle of Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi, looks set to assume temporary charge of KP once the incumbent provincial government completes its five-year term, according to DawnNewsTV sources.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has also reportedly signed off on Afridi taking over as the KP's caretaker CM.

An official announcement in this regard is expected to be made later this evening or on Sunday.

A businessman by profession, Afridi is venturing into politics for the first time. His sibling, Ayub is a member of the PTI and was elected a Senator in the elections held on March 3.