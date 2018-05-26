PEMRA bans Dr Amir Liaquat for 30 days
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday banned TV host and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf member Dr Amir Liaquat from appearing on any TV channel in Pakistan for thirty days after ruling that he had violated several sections of PEMRA Ordinance in a TV programme a day ago.
The media regulator, in a notification issued, stated that Liaquat, during his channel's Ramzan transmission on May 24, had "aired live, un-edited and without any delay" a video call from Gujrat wherein the caller had raised a controversial religious question.
PEMRA notes that Dr Liaquat "merely for creating sensation and in order to achieve maximum rating", created "unwarranted drama on the basis of religion and hurt the sentiments of different sects and public at large".
After this incident, Dr Liaquat "quit the show, leaving the live platform for the guest Ulemas who exchanged quite harsh arguments," the notification adds.
PEMRA said the show's content violated Section 20(b), (c) (f) of PEMRA Ordinance 2002 among others, noting that Dr Liaquat "is misusing/abusing the platform without adhering to the provisions of PEMRA rules".
Comments (28)
Bol Tv should also be penalized for airing such drama of Amir Liaquat just to gain publicity and rating, Amir Liaquat should not just be banned but also fined him.
Ban him for life
Perfect!!!!
Good riddance. We already have a lot of issues to deal with. Can't allow someone to be given freedom who is constantly working towards creating religious violence!
Ban this goon for life.
No stay orders on this matter please. Tell the drama stager to come after the thirty days period.
should be ban for 300 days, and wat a pity for PTI.
Pemra better ban all programs where religion is being used to gain ratings.
Aamir Liaquat should be banned for life. A month's ban is not enough. How many chances will this conartist get?
Aamir represent the breed of fanatics and extremists who needs to be discouraged and eliminated from the fabric of Pakistani society if we want to step in Future as a progressive Muslim state. No place for such person on media.
He should be banned for 30 years not 30 days.
I have seen some of his shows of so called live transmission and its nothing other than spreading sectarian hatred, he should be banned for life and should not be allowed to discuss at least religion...
Look at the world and look at yourself. How our country can progress where so much religion is discussed and it is dragged in everyday discussion.
Good decision n should be banned for life like NS
Good decision.
He is a nuisance and should be banned for whole life.
Good riddance
the so called scholars may also be banned on any tv shows.
well done PEMRA. He should be ban on all TV shows for 30 years and not 30days.he exploit people in the name of religion whereas he is not a religious scholar.
Imran Khan should kick him out from PTI as well.
Ban him for life pls..
On the contrary Dr Shahid Masood did not hurt any religious sentiments, he seems to have exaggerations in his programmes but he was banned for 3 months. About Dr Amir Liaquat habit of sensational relays, and frequent slip of tongue has brought this ban to him, otherwise he is intelligent, interesting person, but not a religious scholar, he has abundant of religious knowledge but still he should abstain to comment of diverse matters.
Impose lifetime ban on him .
Thank you! Hope he is banned from every future show..
Should be banned for lifetime
Religious Fake clerics must be avoided in the programs.
Amir Liaquat as well Kawkab Noorani, they both should be fined and banned for a long time for utilizing the sensitive moments to their advantage. TV station BOL should also be liable in this case.
Good ridden.