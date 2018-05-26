Pemra bans Dr Amir Liaquat for 30 days over 'unwarranted drama' on religious matters
Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday banned TV host and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf member Dr Amir Liaquat from appearing on any TV channel in Pakistan for thirty days after ruling that he had violated several sections of Pemra Ordinance in a TV programme a day ago.
The media regulator, in a notification issued on May 25, stated that Liaquat, during his channel's Ramazan transmission on May 24, had "aired live, un-edited and without any delay" a video call from Gujrat wherein the caller had raised a controversial religious question.
Pemra notes that Dr Liaquat "merely for creating sensation and in order to achieve maximum rating", created "unwarranted drama on the basis of religion and hurt the sentiments of different sects and public at large".
After this incident, Dr Liaquat "quit the show, leaving the live platform for the guest Ulemas who exchanged quite harsh arguments," the notification adds.
Pemra said the show's content violated Section 20(b), (c) (f) of Pemra Ordinance 2002 among others, noting that Dr Liaquat "is misusing/abusing the platform without adhering to the provisions of Pemra rules".
It is not the first time that Dr Liaquat has been accused of spreading discord and hatred in the country and subsequently faced sanctions.
In January 2017, Pemra had banned Dr Liaquat programme after he had levelled allegations of blasphemy — which has lethal consequences in most cases — against 'disappeared' civil society activists and bloggers. The abductees were later absolved of any wrongdoing.
In December 2017, he was again barred — this time by the Islamabad High Court — from making any appearances on TV after a petitioner had accused him of "handing out fatwas (religious edicts) on kufr (cardinal sin) and treason, which have put the lives of a number of people in danger".
Earlier, in 2016, Pemra had barred Liaquat from hosting Ramazan show 'Inam Ghar' on Geo Entertainment for three days following an episode in which he had distastefully re-enacted the suicide of a girl.
In 2013, he had sparked outrage by 'giving away' babies to childless couples during live coverage of his Ramazan transmission. He had defended his actions as 'charity'.
In 2011, a controversial behind-the-scenes video was released via social media showing the presenter using vulgar language and speaking crassly with his companions during different instances of his religiously oriented show.
In 2008, Dr Liaquat was widely criticised after he had hosted a TV show during which he, along with others, passed hateful comments against a minority community and discussed their murder as an act of religious duty. The show was followed within days of its airing by the murder of two people belonging to the said community.
Bol Tv should also be penalized for airing such drama of Amir Liaquat just to gain publicity and rating, Amir Liaquat should not just be banned but also fined him.
Ban him for life
Perfect!!!!
Good riddance. We already have a lot of issues to deal with. Can't allow someone to be given freedom who is constantly working towards creating religious violence!
Ban this goon for life.
No stay orders on this matter please. Tell the drama stager to come after the thirty days period.
should be ban for 300 days, and wat a pity for PTI.
Pemra better ban all programs where religion is being used to gain ratings.
Aamir Liaquat should be banned for life. A month's ban is not enough. How many chances will this conartist get?
Aamir represent the breed of fanatics and extremists who needs to be discouraged and eliminated from the fabric of Pakistani society if we want to step in Future as a progressive Muslim state. No place for such person on media.
He should be banned for 30 years not 30 days.
I have seen some of his shows of so called live transmission and its nothing other than spreading sectarian hatred, he should be banned for life and should not be allowed to discuss at least religion...
Look at the world and look at yourself. How our country can progress where so much religion is discussed and it is dragged in everyday discussion.
Good decision n should be banned for life like NS
Good decision.
He is a nuisance and should be banned for whole life.
Good riddance
the so called scholars may also be banned on any tv shows.
well done PEMRA. He should be ban on all TV shows for 30 years and not 30days.he exploit people in the name of religion whereas he is not a religious scholar.
Imran Khan should kick him out from PTI as well.
Ban him for life pls..
On the contrary Dr Shahid Masood did not hurt any religious sentiments, he seems to have exaggerations in his programmes but he was banned for 3 months. About Dr Amir Liaquat habit of sensational relays, and frequent slip of tongue has brought this ban to him, otherwise he is intelligent, interesting person, but not a religious scholar, he has abundant of religious knowledge but still he should abstain to comment of diverse matters.
Impose lifetime ban on him .
Thank you! Hope he is banned from every future show..
Should be banned for lifetime
Religious Fake clerics must be avoided in the programs.
Amir Liaquat as well Kawkab Noorani, they both should be fined and banned for a long time for utilizing the sensitive moments to their advantage. TV station BOL should also be liable in this case.
Good ridden.
When we have scholars like them who needs enimies?
Only 30 days!
Just 30 days? He should made an example of.
Aamir Liaqat should be band for any TV program for life time. He is creating controversial points among different sects. His knowledge about Islam's basic principle are also questionable.
Good move to stop discussing sensitive religious issues on TV, where everyone will try to express and defend their views. These type of views will further confuse the viewers rather then helping to unite, create an awareness and harmony among different faiths.
Amir Liaqat said true but in harsh tune
Ban him for life time. Even more.
Why so many chances being given to him to play with the sentìments of people.He should be banned for life
amir should be banned for life from TV, its clear to see how he manipulated the question and added controversy to it by mentioning Dr Zakir name
Good decision.
Before criticizing Aamir Liaquat, watch what happened there. Aamir Liaquat was perfectly right in his standpoint. Pemra must appreciate him for the right steps he took.
@Husnain , There was nothing true about his statement.
How many times will they let him come back ? How about a lifetime ban?
Amir Liaqat is a talented actor who acts according to the character given to him. BOL is responsible for the event and should be banned this channel. The actor however must also be fined and and face a life time ban.
I can imagine a big smile on the face of the Indian caller. His just one call created a storm, someone got fired, a program got banned , a channel got a warning, social media is discussing it non stop and still so much more to come, by just one call. In Psychology they call it butterfly effect.
Mr Liaqat is misusing his platform.. To abuse others is not good.. He tried to other some sects.. I hv seen his controversial videos.. I think he is not eligible to lead a show. Channel should get him out.
Very good
He should be behind bars and ban for life time.
Amir Liaquat has no rights to hurt any sects and he has no rights to spread hatred among the country .
Is that 30 years? or days? I am sorry for reading wrongly.
Well done PEMRA.
Bol should be banned also
He deserves life time ban,
Truth always hurt!!
He should be banned for at least 30 years