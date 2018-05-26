DAWN.COM

Pemra bans Dr Amir Liaquat for 30 days over 'unwarranted drama' on religious matters

Dawn.comUpdated May 26, 2018

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) on Friday banned TV host and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf member Dr Amir Liaquat from appearing on any TV channel in Pakistan for thirty days after ruling that he had violated several sections of Pemra Ordinance in a TV programme a day ago.

The media regulator, in a notification issued on May 25, stated that Liaquat, during his channel's Ramazan transmission on May 24, had "aired live, un-edited and without any delay" a video call from Gujrat wherein the caller had raised a controversial religious question.

Pemra notes that Dr Liaquat "merely for creating sensation and in order to achieve maximum rating", created "unwarranted drama on the basis of religion and hurt the sentiments of different sects and public at large".

After this incident, Dr Liaquat "quit the show, leaving the live platform for the guest Ulemas who exchanged quite harsh arguments," the notification adds.

Pemra said the show's content violated Section 20(b), (c) (f) of Pemra Ordinance 2002 among others, noting that Dr Liaquat "is misusing/abusing the platform without adhering to the provisions of Pemra rules".

It is not the first time that Dr Liaquat has been accused of spreading discord and hatred in the country and subsequently faced sanctions.

In January 2017, Pemra had banned Dr Liaquat programme after he had levelled allegations of blasphemy — which has lethal consequences in most cases — against 'disappeared' civil society activists and bloggers. The abductees were later absolved of any wrongdoing.

In December 2017, he was again barred — this time by the Islamabad High Court — from making any appearances on TV after a petitioner had accused him of "handing out fatwas (religious edicts) on kufr (cardinal sin) and treason, which have put the lives of a number of people in danger".

Earlier, in 2016, Pemra had barred Liaquat from hosting Ramazan show 'Inam Ghar' on Geo Entertainment for three days following an episode in which he had distastefully re-enacted the suicide of a girl.

In 2013, he had sparked outrage by 'giving away' babies to childless couples during live coverage of his Ramazan transmission. He had defended his actions as 'charity'.

In 2011, a controversial behind-the-scenes video was released via social media showing the presenter using vulgar language and speaking crassly with his companions during different instances of his religiously oriented show.

In 2008, Dr Liaquat was widely criticised after he had hosted a TV show during which he, along with others, passed hateful comments against a minority community and discussed their murder as an act of religious duty. The show was followed within days of its airing by the murder of two people belonging to the said community.

asad
May 26, 2018 09:07am

Bol Tv should also be penalized for airing such drama of Amir Liaquat just to gain publicity and rating, Amir Liaquat should not just be banned but also fined him.

Asm
May 26, 2018 09:08am

Ban him for life

farooq
May 26, 2018 09:11am

Perfect!!!!

Huma.
May 26, 2018 09:11am

Good riddance. We already have a lot of issues to deal with. Can't allow someone to be given freedom who is constantly working towards creating religious violence!

Haris Rashi
May 26, 2018 09:12am

Ban this goon for life.

SHAHID SATTAR
May 26, 2018 09:14am

No stay orders on this matter please. Tell the drama stager to come after the thirty days period.

Tj
May 26, 2018 09:16am

should be ban for 300 days, and wat a pity for PTI.

PakiPower
May 26, 2018 09:16am

Pemra better ban all programs where religion is being used to gain ratings.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
May 26, 2018 09:17am

Aamir Liaquat should be banned for life. A month's ban is not enough. How many chances will this conartist get?

khurram
May 26, 2018 09:18am

Aamir represent the breed of fanatics and extremists who needs to be discouraged and eliminated from the fabric of Pakistani society if we want to step in Future as a progressive Muslim state. No place for such person on media.

Javed
May 26, 2018 09:23am

He should be banned for 30 years not 30 days.

Shahzad Nisar
May 26, 2018 09:25am

I have seen some of his shows of so called live transmission and its nothing other than spreading sectarian hatred, he should be banned for life and should not be allowed to discuss at least religion...

Awan Sahib
May 26, 2018 09:26am

Look at the world and look at yourself. How our country can progress where so much religion is discussed and it is dragged in everyday discussion.

SamiUSA
May 26, 2018 09:31am

This guy is a fraud, and should not be allowed on tv at all.

Imran
May 26, 2018 09:32am

Good decision n should be banned for life like NS

A K Islam
May 26, 2018 09:34am

He is a biggest fraud of all time. I told everyone back in 2004 but, no one believed me back then. But, I was right then and I am right now. IK did a blunder mistakes taking him his party.

Fazal Karim.
May 26, 2018 09:39am

Good decision.

Sabeeh ahmad
May 26, 2018 09:41am

He is a nuisance and should be banned for whole life.

Ramesh Kumar Moolani
May 26, 2018 09:43am

Good riddance

Citizen
May 26, 2018 09:43am

the so called scholars may also be banned on any tv shows.

khalid jamshed
May 26, 2018 09:46am

well done PEMRA. He should be ban on all TV shows for 30 years and not 30days.he exploit people in the name of religion whereas he is not a religious scholar.

Rohail
May 26, 2018 09:46am

Imran Khan should kick him out from PTI as well.

Atif Baig
May 26, 2018 09:49am

Ban him for life pls..

Magnanimous approach
May 26, 2018 09:56am

On the contrary Dr Shahid Masood did not hurt any religious sentiments, he seems to have exaggerations in his programmes but he was banned for 3 months. About Dr Amir Liaquat habit of sensational relays, and frequent slip of tongue has brought this ban to him, otherwise he is intelligent, interesting person, but not a religious scholar, he has abundant of religious knowledge but still he should abstain to comment of diverse matters.

Rahim Gul
May 26, 2018 09:59am

Impose lifetime ban on him .

umar
May 26, 2018 10:02am

sanity prevailed.

Ali Awan
May 26, 2018 10:07am

Pemra should ban him forever. We are sick of watching his derogatory program.

Syed
May 26, 2018 10:08am

Thank you! Hope he is banned from every future show..

Wasim
May 26, 2018 10:09am

Should be banned for lifetime

mohsin
May 26, 2018 10:13am

Why just the host? The channel is also to blame. After all they are responsible for what is broadcast on air.

Agha
May 26, 2018 10:14am

Religious Fake clerics must be avoided in the programs.

Karachi Walla
May 26, 2018 10:18am

Amir Liaquat as well Kawkab Noorani, they both should be fined and banned for a long time for utilizing the sensitive moments to their advantage. TV station BOL should also be liable in this case.

Desi
May 26, 2018 10:21am

How does he keep getting back on air despite multiple short term bans?

Philosopher (from Japan)
May 26, 2018 10:29am

Good ridden.

A
May 26, 2018 10:34am

When we have scholars like them who needs enimies?

Pervez Akhtar Khan
May 26, 2018 10:45am

Only 30 days!

asad
May 26, 2018 11:16am

Amir Liaquat Twitter's account shows, he is mocking the decision taken by PEMRA. He should be given exemplary punishment by fining him heavily and life ban. Its time Judiciary and PEMRA to play the role to nip the evil in the bud and eradicating such a drama actor once for all.

Maqsood
May 26, 2018 11:21am

Just 30 days? He should made an example of.

naji
May 26, 2018 11:32am

Aamir Liaqat should be band for any TV program for life time. He is creating controversial points among different sects. His knowledge about Islam's basic principle are also questionable.

Syed Hasnain
May 26, 2018 11:41am

@Javed Thanks for saying that.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 26, 2018 12:14pm

Good move to stop discussing sensitive religious issues on TV, where everyone will try to express and defend their views. These type of views will further confuse the viewers rather then helping to unite, create an awareness and harmony among different faiths.

The real picture
May 26, 2018 12:39pm

Ban him for life time. Even more.

Taimur
May 26, 2018 12:45pm

Why so many chances being given to him to play with the sentìments of people.He should be banned for life

assad
May 26, 2018 12:50pm

amir should be banned for life from TV, its clear to see how he manipulated the question and added controversy to it by mentioning Dr Zakir name

Talha
May 26, 2018 12:56pm

Good decision.

Sarfaraz
May 26, 2018 12:57pm

He repeatedly hurt religious feelings of people by his two cent acting. He must be banned forever appearing on media.

Danish
May 26, 2018 01:04pm

AL always creates such dramas to gain program ratings and cheap publicity. He raises non-issues in innovative manner to attract attention from walks of life. He shows he is the one who cares of Islam but in reality he is least bothered. He should not be allowed to appear in any program in any form.

Ash
May 26, 2018 01:05pm

Before criticizing Aamir Liaquat, watch what happened there. Aamir Liaquat was perfectly right in his standpoint. Pemra must appreciate him for the right steps he took.

Irfan_Sydney
May 26, 2018 01:05pm

@Husnain , There was nothing true about his statement.

ahmad
May 26, 2018 01:14pm

he is more powerful now since he joined a rising political party. he is not dr. pls stop writing dr.

Younis
May 26, 2018 01:15pm

How many times will they let him come back ? How about a lifetime ban?

FAREED kHAN
May 26, 2018 01:19pm

Amir Liaqat is a talented actor who acts according to the character given to him. BOL is responsible for the event and should be banned this channel. The actor however must also be fined and and face a life time ban.

Irfan_Sydney
May 26, 2018 01:20pm

I can imagine a big smile on the face of the Indian caller. His just one call created a storm, someone got fired, a program got banned , a channel got a warning, social media is discussing it non stop and still so much more to come, by just one call. In Psychology they call it butterfly effect.

Irfan Ali Shah
May 26, 2018 01:21pm

Mr Liaqat is misusing his platform.. To abuse others is not good.. He tried to other some sects.. I hv seen his controversial videos.. I think he is not eligible to lead a show. Channel should get him out.

Irfan Ali Shah
May 26, 2018 01:25pm

Very good

FK
May 26, 2018 01:34pm

He should be banned forever to conduct religious programme.

Iqbal Malik
May 26, 2018 01:37pm

He should be behind bars and ban for life time.

ifza
May 26, 2018 01:49pm

Amir Liaquat has no rights to hurt any sects and he has no rights to spread hatred among the country .

PHILOSOPHER (FROM JAPAN)
May 26, 2018 01:56pm

Is that 30 years? or days? I am sorry for reading wrongly.

F Khan
May 26, 2018 01:59pm

Well done PEMRA.

Jalbani Baloch
May 26, 2018 02:03pm

This guy, who sparks religious intolerance in the country, must be banned for life time, as he is not qualified to host such live programs.

Wajih Qidwai
May 26, 2018 02:04pm

why is he allowed to host any religious program at first place. He should be banned for life

f/o zak
May 26, 2018 02:06pm

Bol should be banned also

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 26, 2018 02:08pm

What other options does PERMA has got under the prevailing circumstances and ground realities?

Kamran
May 26, 2018 02:22pm

Why not ban him for life . It's just a joke . Who many tines he has to act like that before a permanent ban be imposed upon him . And these channels should also ban for life who are responsible to bring such an irresponsible person . Please enough is enough

vasudevan
May 26, 2018 02:23pm

Such TV show anchors spewing venom and such TV companies should be shut off and put behind bars. All for ruining the general peace

baakhlaq
May 26, 2018 02:24pm

He deserves life time ban,

Imran Khan
May 26, 2018 02:40pm

What happened on the show? Who called in and said what? A little more detail in the article would be helpful to put the penalty in context.

Naureen
May 26, 2018 02:44pm

Truth always hurt!!

Anonymous
May 26, 2018 02:46pm

He should be banned for at least 30 years

Khankhan
May 26, 2018 02:53pm

Why don't ban this fraud for life?

Danish
May 26, 2018 03:00pm

Why don't ban Amir Liaqat for life once for all.

manish
May 26, 2018 03:16pm

right decision by pak to ban liaquat because he always spread lie and hate

Sam
May 26, 2018 03:16pm

Fake publicity stunt by Dr. Amir Liaquat just to get rating. He should be banned for lifetime.

Minhaj
May 26, 2018 03:26pm

He should never ever be allowed to come on the screen again.

Irfan_Sydney
May 26, 2018 03:50pm

After reading DAWN comments it is evident nobody likes Amir Liaquat. That's why I am delighted he has joined PTI.

Ghayur Baig
May 26, 2018 04:00pm

Why only for 30 days, such a so called religious scholar should be banned for life

