Four half centuries put Pakistan on top at Lord’s

APUpdated May 26, 2018

LONDON: Faheem Ashraf is bowled by James Anderson for 37 on the second day of the first Test on Friday.—AFP

LONDON:: Pakistan strengthened its grip on the first test against England on Friday by reaching 350-8 to take a 166-run lead after the second day at Lord’s.

Babar Azam was the top scorer with 68 before retiring hurt after being struck on the arm by a rising delivery from Ben Stokes, while Azhar Ali (50), Asad Shafiq (59) and Shadab Khan (52) also made half-centuries on a day when England dropped five catches.

Mohammad Amir (19) and Mohammad Abbas (0) were unbeaten at the close.It wasn’t clear if Babar would be returning to bat on Saturday for the final wicket.

James Anderson (3-82) and Stokes (3-73) were the pick of the bowlers as England toiled for a second straight day at the home of cricket.

“Good two days, we will enjoy them,” Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said, “but the reality is we’ve got plenty to do.”

After England collapsed to 184 all out soon after tea on Thursday, Pakistan resumed on 50-1 and resisted for an hour before losing wickets of Haris Sohail (39) and Azhar Ali in the morning session to reach 136-3 at lunch.

Pakistan were limited to 91 in the afternoon session as Stokes removed Sarfraz Ahmed (9), who top-edged a hook to Mark Wood on the deep square leg boundary, and Shafiq, who edged to slip.

Babar struck 10 fours before going off injured after tea, leaving England to attack Pakistan’s tail. Still, Faheem Ashraf (37) and Amir managed to add crucial runs to allow the tourists to take charge.

Paksitan have so far outplayed England in all departments of the game in typical early summer English conditions.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN 1st Innings (overnight: 50-1)

Azhar Ali lbw b Anderson 50

Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Broad 4

Haris Sohail c Bairstow b Wood 39

Asad Shafiq c Malan b Stokes 59

Babar Azam ret hurt 68

Sarfraz Ahmed c Wood b Stokes 9

Shadab Khan c Bairstow b Stokes 52

Faheem Ashraf b Anderson 37

Mohammad Amir not out 19

Hasan Ali c Buttler b Anderson 0

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb12, w1) 13

TOTAL: (8 wkts, 110 overs) 350

BOWLING: Anderson 26-6-82-3; Broad 23-9-50-1; Wood 22-4-74-1 (1w); Stokes 22-5-73-3; Bess 17-0-59-0

UMPIRES: Rod Tucker (AUS), Paul Reiffel (AUS) TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS) Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL).

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2018

