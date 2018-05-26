Two names ‘finalised’ for Punjab caretaker CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed finally met here on Friday to discuss the caretaker chief minister. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

It is learnt that both the chief minister and the opposition leader floated two names each for the caretaker chief minister and agreed that they would consult their parties.

Sources said the PTI gave two more names, other than the three names taking rounds in the political circles, former bureaucrat Tariq Khosa, former federal education minister Dr Safdar Mahmood and former State Bank governor Shahid Kardar.

Among the two fresh names, it is learnt, the PTI proposed former chief secretary Kamran Rasool as its candidate for the caretaker chief minister.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Rasheed said no name for caretaker CM could be finalised in the first meeting.

“The chief minister and I floated two names each for the caretaker CM,” he said.

Mr Rasheed said the chief minister sought time to discuss the names with party supremo Nawaz Sharif, while he himself would discuss the names suggested by the chief minister with his party chief Imran Khan.

Of the four names, he said, they had narrowed down two names – one name each from either side.

Mr Rasheed said the second meeting with the chief minister would be held on Monday and hoped that a final decision would be taken for the nomination of caretaker chief minister, who would be supervising the interim government and upcoming general elections in Punjab.

“The opposition may give surprise in the next meeting,” he added.

Speaker Rana Iqbal, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah as well as Deputy Opposition Leader Sardar Sibtain Khan were present.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2018