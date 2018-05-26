DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two names ‘finalised’ for Punjab caretaker CM

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated May 26, 2018

Email


LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed finally met here on Friday to discuss the caretaker chief minister. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

It is learnt that both the chief minister and the opposition leader floated two names each for the caretaker chief minister and agreed that they would consult their parties.

Sources said the PTI gave two more names, other than the three names taking rounds in the political circles, former bureaucrat Tariq Khosa, former federal education minister Dr Safdar Mahmood and former State Bank governor Shahid Kardar.

Among the two fresh names, it is learnt, the PTI proposed former chief secretary Kamran Rasool as its candidate for the caretaker chief minister.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mr Rasheed said no name for caretaker CM could be finalised in the first meeting.

“The chief minister and I floated two names each for the caretaker CM,” he said.

Mr Rasheed said the chief minister sought time to discuss the names with party supremo Nawaz Sharif, while he himself would discuss the names suggested by the chief minister with his party chief Imran Khan.

Of the four names, he said, they had narrowed down two names – one name each from either side.

Mr Rasheed said the second meeting with the chief minister would be held on Monday and hoped that a final decision would be taken for the nomination of caretaker chief minister, who would be supervising the interim government and upcoming general elections in Punjab.

“The opposition may give surprise in the next meeting,” he added.

Speaker Rana Iqbal, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah as well as Deputy Opposition Leader Sardar Sibtain Khan were present.

Published in Dawn, May 26th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time’s up

Time’s up

Usama Khilji
Women using social media to speak up have received unparalleled solidarity — and astonishing backlash.

Editorial

Updated May 26, 2018

Truth commission

COMMISSIONS have been proposed and used in the past with a view to sidelining issues of national importance that may...
May 26, 2018

The youth vote

THE approaching general election in Pakistan is not just about choosing a political party that promises the best...
May 26, 2018

Sialkot mob attack

IT is, unfortunately, all too easy in this country to work up people’s religious feelings and then direct these...
Updated May 25, 2018

Nawaz’s ‘revelations’

The latest allegations are unsurprising but the bluntness with which they were spelled out is remarkable and dangerous.
May 25, 2018

Water shortages

IT is becoming a familiar ritual now. When water flows in the Indus river system go down, the leadership of Sindh...
The same old kingdom?
May 25, 2018

The same old kingdom?

Is this the new kingdom the millennial crown prince promised, in which women are entitled to drive — but not to speak?