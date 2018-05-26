GHQ summons former ISI chief to explain stance on book co-authored with ex-RAW chief
Military’s spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor announced on Friday that the General Headquarters (GHQ) has summoned former ISI chief retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani on May 28, where he "will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’.”
According to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations chief, the attribution of statements in the book to the former ISI chief is being “taken as a violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel”.
The recently released book titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace has been co-authored by former RAW chief A S Dulat and former ISI chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani.
The book is said to be mainly a series of discussions conducted between the two former adversaries on a range of topics by journalist Aditya Sinha.
Earlier this week, the former India spymaster had asked the Indian government to invite Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to kick-start the stalled talks between the two countries.
Comments (4)
Why not National Security Council's meeting was convened on this?
This is the second violation of military code of conduct or discipline made by Asad Durrani. Earlier, he destabilised the country politically by creating rift between the political parties through the illegal money taken from Mehran Bank headed by Younas Habib and now he shared all secrets with his hostile former Indian counterpart A.S. Dulat. He should be put on trial under military law.
It is his freedom of speech to talk about anything. GHQ has no right to 'summon' anyone. Supreme court should take notice of this.
Gen Bajawa always does the right thing; highly professional and righteous in his conduct.