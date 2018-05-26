DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

GHQ summons former ISI chief to explain stance on book co-authored with ex-RAW chief

Dawn.comMay 26, 2018

Email


Military’s spokesperson Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor announced on Friday that the General Headquarters (GHQ) has summoned former ISI chief retired Lt Gen Asad Durrani on May 28, where he "will be asked to explain his position on views attributed to him in book ‘Spy Chronicles’.”

According to the statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations chief, the attribution of statements in the book to the former ISI chief is being “taken as a violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel”.

The recently released book titled The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace has been co-authored by former RAW chief A S Dulat and former ISI chief Lt Gen Asad Durrani.

The book is said to be mainly a series of discussions conducted between the two former adversaries on a range of topics by journalist Aditya Sinha.

Earlier this week, the former India spymaster had asked the Indian government to invite Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to kick-start the stalled talks between the two countries.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
Life
May 26, 2018 12:41am

Why not National Security Council's meeting was convened on this?

Wazir 1
May 26, 2018 12:52am

This is the second violation of military code of conduct or discipline made by Asad Durrani. Earlier, he destabilised the country politically by creating rift between the political parties through the illegal money taken from Mehran Bank headed by Younas Habib and now he shared all secrets with his hostile former Indian counterpart A.S. Dulat. He should be put on trial under military law.

Azaad
May 26, 2018 01:00am

It is his freedom of speech to talk about anything. GHQ has no right to 'summon' anyone. Supreme court should take notice of this.

Harmony-1©
May 26, 2018 01:01am

Gen Bajawa always does the right thing; highly professional and righteous in his conduct.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time’s up

Time’s up

Women using social media to speak up have received unparalleled solidarity — and astonishing backlash.

Editorial

Updated May 25, 2018

Nawaz’s ‘revelations’

The latest allegations are unsurprising but the bluntness with which they were spelled out is remarkable and dangerous.
May 25, 2018

Water shortages

IT is becoming a familiar ritual now. When water flows in the Indus river system go down, the leadership of Sindh...
The same old kingdom?
May 25, 2018

The same old kingdom?

Is this the new kingdom the millennial crown prince promised, in which women are entitled to drive — but not to speak?
May 24, 2018

A bridge too far?

DIALOGUE is necessary and urgently needed, but how likely is dialogue in the current atmosphere? A recently launched...
Updated May 24, 2018

Forced marriages

Refusal to obey parents in such matters can attract the ultimate retribution.
Updated May 24, 2018

Prime time violence

With elections drawing near, political temperatures are bound to rise as nerves get frayed.