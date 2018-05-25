DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

7 killed in road accident on Mehran Highway near Khairpur

Ubaidullah ShaikhMay 25, 2018

Email


Two cars travelling in opposite direction in great speed rammed into each another head-on, say police. —DawnNewsTV
Two cars travelling in opposite direction in great speed rammed into each another head-on, say police. —DawnNewsTV

At least seven people were killed and two injured when two high-speeding cars collided head-on on the Mehran Highway near Khairpur on Friday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Of the two vehicles that collided, one was on its way from Nawabshah to Khaipur while the other had disembarked from Khairpur and was headed towards Kot Diji.

As a result of the accident, four people died on the spot and five were critically injured who were shifted to hospitals in Setharja and Gambat, where three succumbed to their injuries while two are in critical condition and efforts are being made to save their lives.

"Both cars were over speeding and rammed into each another. The collision resulted in the death of seven people including Lal Mohammad Shaikh, Ali Madad, Ghulam Mehdi, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Iqbal Shaikh," said police.

"The impact caused a loud explosion and both cars were destroyed," the police added.

Relatives of the deceased have taken the bodies of victims back to their respective hometowns.

The deceased are said to be residents of Nawabshah and Khairpur.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Time’s up

Time’s up

Women using social media to speak up have received unparalleled solidarity — and astonishing backlash.

Editorial

Updated May 25, 2018

Nawaz’s ‘revelations’

The latest allegations are unsurprising but the bluntness with which they were spelled out is remarkable and dangerous.
May 25, 2018

Water shortages

IT is becoming a familiar ritual now. When water flows in the Indus river system go down, the leadership of Sindh...
The same old kingdom?
May 25, 2018

The same old kingdom?

Is this the new kingdom the millennial crown prince promised, in which women are entitled to drive — but not to speak?
May 24, 2018

A bridge too far?

DIALOGUE is necessary and urgently needed, but how likely is dialogue in the current atmosphere? A recently launched...
Updated May 24, 2018

Forced marriages

Refusal to obey parents in such matters can attract the ultimate retribution.
Updated May 24, 2018

Prime time violence

With elections drawing near, political temperatures are bound to rise as nerves get frayed.