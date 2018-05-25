7 killed in road accident on Mehran Highway near Khairpur

At least seven people were killed and two injured when two high-speeding cars collided head-on on the Mehran Highway near Khairpur on Friday, DawnNewsTV reported.

Of the two vehicles that collided, one was on its way from Nawabshah to Khaipur while the other had disembarked from Khairpur and was headed towards Kot Diji.

As a result of the accident, four people died on the spot and five were critically injured who were shifted to hospitals in Setharja and Gambat, where three succumbed to their injuries while two are in critical condition and efforts are being made to save their lives.

"Both cars were over speeding and rammed into each another. The collision resulted in the death of seven people including Lal Mohammad Shaikh, Ali Madad, Ghulam Mehdi, Mohammad Ibrahim, and Iqbal Shaikh," said police.

"The impact caused a loud explosion and both cars were destroyed," the police added.

Relatives of the deceased have taken the bodies of victims back to their respective hometowns.

The deceased are said to be residents of Nawabshah and Khairpur.