Lord's Test: Pakistan strengthen grip against England with 166-run lead on day two

APUpdated May 25, 2018

Azhar Ali bats on the second day of Lord's Test. —AFP
Babar Azam is treated after an injury during day two of Lord's Test. —AP
Pakistan strengthened its grip on the first test against England on Friday by reaching 350-8 to take a 166-run lead after the second day at Lord's.

Babar Azam was the top scorer with 68 before retiring hurt after being struck on the arm by a rising delivery by Ben Stokes, while Azhar Ali (50), Asad Shafiq (59) and Shadab Khan (52) also made half-centuries on a day when England dropped five catches.

Mohammad Amir (19) and Mohammad Abbas (0) were there at the close, and it wasn't clear if Babar would be returning to bat on Saturday for the final wicket.

James Anderson (3-82) and Stokes (3-73) were the pick of the bowlers as England toiled for a second straight day at the home of cricket.

“Good two days, we will enjoy them,” Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur said, “but the reality is we've got plenty to do.” After England collapsed to 184 all out soon after tea on Thursday, Pakistan resumed on 50-1 and resisted for an hour before losing two wickets Haris Sohail (39) and Azhar in the morning session to reach 136-3 at lunch.

Pakistan was limited to 91 in the afternoon session with Stokes removing Sarfraz Ahmed (9), who top-edged a hook to Mark Wood on the deep square leg boundary, and Shafiq, who edged to slip.

Babar struck 10 fours before going off injured after tea, leaving England to attack Pakistan's tail. Still, Faheem Ashraf (37) and Amir have managed to add crucial runs to allow the tourists to take charge.

Pakistani
May 25, 2018 06:18pm

It is nice to listen to familiar voices of Sir Ian Botham, Bumble and Mike Athertan once again. No country can match the environment of Cricket that prevails in English Cricket and especially at Lords.

Jayant pareek
May 25, 2018 06:27pm

So this time Imam-ul-Haq could not scored well good luck next time

Patient of Dr. Salaria
May 25, 2018 06:59pm

Great start by the Pak team. Good to see the batting holding up. Abbas is a real find and is very similar to Asif. Hoping for a win!

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 25, 2018 09:12pm

Green-shirts must strive hard to plie-up as many runs as possible in the first inning to swell their lead over England, if they want to win this historic test match at the famous Lords Cricket Ground in London, England.

