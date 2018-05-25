Imran Khan praised me for slapping Daniyal Aziz, says PTI's Naeemul Haque
Under-fire Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader (PTI) Naeemul Haque who earlier this week lost his temper on a TV show and slapped PML-N's Daniyal Aziz said on Thursday that party chief Imran Khan had lauded his outburst.
Haque and Aziz, in an appearance on Geo TV's 'Aapas Ki Baat' programme at the Islamabad studio, traded barbs when some remarks made by Aziz apparently infuriated Haque, who then slapped the privatisation minister.
A video clip shows the PTI leader slapping Aziz, saying: "How dare you [Aziz] call me a thief, you should be ashamed of yourself."
Aziz appeared visibly stunned after the incident.
In a video shared by Dunya News on Twitter, Haque said: "This person (Aziz) attacked Imran Khan's character ─ and he kept doing it, and then lying, and when he called me a thief, slapping him was a natural response," he explained.
"Imran Khan praised me, saying that I did the right thing because he had been spitting venom for a long time."
"All the PTI's supporters have lauded the move," he added.
Haque came under fire for the slap from a number of political leaders and commentators. This is not the first time he has been involved in a physical altercation while appearing on TV. In 2011, the PTI leader threw a glass at PPP's Jameel Soomro after the former allegedly hurled verbal abuse against him.
Aziz, while commenting on the incident, said that the general attitude of PTI leaders is very intolerant. "They cannot tolerate criticism and resort to violence."
He added later that it was a "pre-planned move" by Haque and the PTI to provoke him, and that it reflected frustration in the PTI and among its "handlers".
Comments (30)
This is the utterly irrelevant statement by Naeem ul Haq, it only serves to hurt party and IK's grace. This is not a way of doing politics.
And IK wants to be the next PM. My expectation was that he would expel NH from PTI and apologize for the incident himself. IK is setting a very low standard of appropriate behavior for public officials.
I am a PTI supporter but this move should not be praised. He should apologize.
All politicians should show tolerance and restrain themselves from misbehaving on and off the TV, when they are representing their respective parties, no matter who they are. I strongly condemn any such incidents that are out of order and give negative impression!
How shameful. This guy have no regrets.
If IK condemns such an action he should address this matter immediately and take disciplinary action against this man. If no action is taken, I for one, will be upset.
Another MQM in the making. whoever disagrees or point at flaws than threat them, beat them. PTI basically frustrated due to non-performance in KPK and sees its loosing in KPK. Also PTI is frustrated that people are pointing out at KPK's poor performance, so now anger is showing everywhere.
Wait what? IK also lauded the attack? Yeah this was on the cards from the day one that IK likes abusive language and hitting opposition. They will govern country? By the way what Danyal Aziz said is only a mere percent of what bad language you and IK use. So much for tabdeeli
Seeing PTI and ts stalwarts its beginning to give impression that we live in stonage times or worst dictatorship within PTI. Anyone dared to disagree with PTI will be showed the way out with abuses and slaps. Its good that people are now seeing the real face of PTI and about time. PTI will not work at all, just remember that and if you dared to say anything you will be punished.
Shame on you. And shame on Imran Khan as well.
Seems it was pre-planned.
Shame on Naeemul Haq on such a statement. PTI should clarify its position as to are they with him on such a poor statement and attitude.Shame on IK if he has endorsed such a poor act of NH.Knowing IK past history and statements it is very possible he would have said that.Secondly now NH should be prepared to get its back in the next tv debate from a PMLN member.Is this the political culture PTI stands for?
at-least respect the position he is appointed to! Very low.
Please Mr.Khan, stop being arrogant and egoist. Take immediate action against NH.
What is wrong should be called as wrong. The problem is this guy has lost his cool on more than one ocassion on Tv shows. He gota work on himself. I dont expect IK to praise such an act.
I find it hard to believe.
Goons on the way to hold high office. Sad state of affairs. Pakistan Zindabad
We hv no future as civilized nation if our leaders are like this.shame on all who do it and support it.
very sad indeed for politics when a party claiming to bring justice, it's head praises an uncalled for from a person who has been questioned in the past for such behavior
IK should have apologized and suspended NH
Very shameful act to slap someone & even more shameful is to defend such an act. Worst is dragging IK & #PTI into a matter that they had nothing to do with. Someone from PTI should come forward to dishown this act and individual.
The truth is this is what he is saying , Imran khan hasn't said anything in public yet and the key word is YET ... If he condemned shoe be thrown at nawaz sharif , believe me when I say this this was a hand to hand physical connection and there will be serious consequences to follow. We are talking about Imran khan who has a vision for Pakistan unlike your previous leaders....
Imran and his PTI are ruining the social fabric of our society.
Pathetic... If IK praised you for your act then he is not the same person I used to know. #tolerance
Let us start a class of Taleem-e-Balighan in National assembly and attendance should be made mandatory for all party leaders. These fake degree holders know least about ethics and need grooming.
Shame on you Sir and on your leader for praising you. Such a person cannot even be a guest at my house and certainly not my leader. Leader is the one who teaches you good morals and not the one who is violent.
If IK praised u then it is a surprise for me.
The way PMLN leaders deal with poor public, this move is nothing to consider. What if a common man receive slaps from police or politicians? This kind of attitude has been developed in ordinary masses due to ignored education system in the country by ppp and pmln.
hard to believe but if imran truly supports this, then it's shameful and must be condemned. above all, this guy is profoundly crediting himself for such a heinous act.
What message are we giving to our young generation? PTI must rethink about their approach. This will only fuel the already polarized society of ours...
Shame.