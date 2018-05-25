DAWN.COM

Shafiq, Azam learn wearable gadgets on cricket field is not a 'smart' idea

Dawn.com | Abdul GhaffarUpdated May 25, 2018

Faheem Ashraf celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Jonathan Bairstow during the first day of play of Lord's Test. — AP
The International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption unit (ACU) on Thursday told Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam to not wear smartwatches during matches as doing so is prohibited under the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Regulations, DawnNewsTV reported.

The duo were seen sporting wearable gadgets on day one of Pakistan's opening Test against England despite clear ICC rules in this regard.

They were given the directives by the officials of the governing body's ACU following the end of day's play; Pakistan Cricket Board's ACU officials were also present during the meeting.

"Communications devices are prohibited within the PMOA and no player is allowed to be in possession of or use a communications device which is connected to the internet whilst there," the ICC later stated in a press release.

"Smart watches in any way connected to a phone or WI-FI or in any way capable of receiving communications are not allowed and as such we will be reminding players that such devices must be surrendered along with their mobile devices on arrival at the ground on match days," it added.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
May 25, 2018 02:48pm

This is the responsibility of the PCB's officials to inform players about electronic or any other devices that publicise certain brands. Why ICC officials had to inform our players and not our coach and management teams - were they aware of such bans?

asad
May 25, 2018 02:54pm

Were security officials of cricket board sleeping?

imran ali UK
May 25, 2018 03:27pm

ITS FAIR RULE, SHOULD BE FOLLOWED

syed wasim haider
May 25, 2018 03:53pm

Why the manager, captain and vice captain ignored this foolish mistake?This is definitely going to be a issue and distraction themselves while fielding.

Nikesh
May 25, 2018 04:11pm

@asad what has security officials to do with this case? players are not frisked before moving to the field. Its the job of coaching staff and team management to make the players aware of existing rules of the game. why should one show off their SMART watches on the field? I guess each ground has a digital clock to view time.

Wazir
May 25, 2018 04:34pm

England players are also checked or rules are made just for us

Patriot
May 25, 2018 06:02pm

Why we keep on making mistakes!!

Sarah
May 25, 2018 06:50pm

No wonder why common sense is not so common

