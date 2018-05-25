Shafiq, Azam learn wearable gadgets on cricket field is not a 'smart' idea
The International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption unit (ACU) on Thursday told Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam to not wear smartwatches during matches as doing so is prohibited under the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Regulations, DawnNewsTV reported.
The duo were seen sporting wearable gadgets on day one of Pakistan's opening Test against England despite clear ICC rules in this regard.
They were given the directives by the officials of the governing body's ACU following the end of day's play; Pakistan Cricket Board's ACU officials were also present during the meeting.
"Communications devices are prohibited within the PMOA and no player is allowed to be in possession of or use a communications device which is connected to the internet whilst there," the ICC later stated in a press release.
"Smart watches in any way connected to a phone or WI-FI or in any way capable of receiving communications are not allowed and as such we will be reminding players that such devices must be surrendered along with their mobile devices on arrival at the ground on match days," it added.
Comments (8)
This is the responsibility of the PCB's officials to inform players about electronic or any other devices that publicise certain brands. Why ICC officials had to inform our players and not our coach and management teams - were they aware of such bans?
Were security officials of cricket board sleeping?
ITS FAIR RULE, SHOULD BE FOLLOWED
Why the manager, captain and vice captain ignored this foolish mistake?This is definitely going to be a issue and distraction themselves while fielding.
@asad what has security officials to do with this case? players are not frisked before moving to the field. Its the job of coaching staff and team management to make the players aware of existing rules of the game. why should one show off their SMART watches on the field? I guess each ground has a digital clock to view time.
England players are also checked or rules are made just for us
Why we keep on making mistakes!!
No wonder why common sense is not so common