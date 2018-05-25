Shafiq, Azam learn wearable gadgets on cricket field is not a 'smart' idea

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) anti-corruption unit (ACU) on Thursday told Asad Shafiq and Babar Azam to not wear smartwatches during matches as doing so is prohibited under the Player and Match Officials Area (PMOA) Regulations, DawnNewsTV reported.

The duo were seen sporting wearable gadgets on day one of Pakistan's opening Test against England despite clear ICC rules in this regard.

They were given the directives by the officials of the governing body's ACU following the end of day's play; Pakistan Cricket Board's ACU officials were also present during the meeting.

"Communications devices are prohibited within the PMOA and no player is allowed to be in possession of or use a communications device which is connected to the internet whilst there," the ICC later stated in a press release.

"Smart watches in any way connected to a phone or WI-FI or in any way capable of receiving communications are not allowed and as such we will be reminding players that such devices must be surrendered along with their mobile devices on arrival at the ground on match days," it added.